Van Gogh Canvas Commands $190.4 Million At Auction Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiVincent van Gogh's Chestnut Trees in Blossom sold for $190.4 million at Sotheby's in New York on Wednesday, setting an auction record for the artist after the settlement of a dispute over its Nazi-era ownership.
The painting, completed in May 1890 during the final months of Van Gogh's life, fetched $165 million before fees. Its final price exceeded the previous record of $117.2 million achieved by Orchard with Cypresses at Christie's in November 2022.
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