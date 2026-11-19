MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Vincent van Gogh's Chestnut Trees in Blossom sold for $190.4 million at Sotheby's in New York on Wednesday, setting an auction record for the artist after the settlement of a dispute over its Nazi-era ownership.

The painting, completed in May 1890 during the final months of Van Gogh's life, fetched $165 million before fees. Its final price exceeded the previous record of $117.2 million achieved by Orchard with Cypresses at Christie's in November 2022.

<p>The sale followed an agreement announced on Tuesday between the consigning Blaquier-Arrieta family of Argentina and the legal descendants of German Jewish publisher Samuel Fischer and his wife, Hedwig. The settlement cleared the way for the work to appear in Sotheby's evening auction as scheduled.</p> <p>Fischer's heirs had questioned the circumstances of a 1936 transaction, arguing that their family parted with the painting because of financial hardship caused by Nazi persecution. They had sought to delay the auction while the historical circumstances of the transfer were examined.</p> <p>Sotheby's confirmed that the families had reached a mutually satisfactory resolution, but did not disclose its financial terms. The announcement neither established that the 1936 sale was legally forced nor provided a public breakdown of any compensation agreed between the parties.</p> <p>The dispute had threatened the auction of one of the highest-valued works offered in New York's November art sales. Sotheby's had estimated the painting at around $180 million before fees, making its appearance a significant test of demand at the upper end of the international art market.</p> <p>The $190.4 million result, including the buyer's premium, placed the work among the most expensive paintings ever sold at public auction. It also made Chestnut Trees in Blossom the highest-priced lot sold during the current New York autumn auction season at the time of the sale.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> See also Dubai Marina air taxi terminal gains aviation certification <p>The Fischer family acquired the picture in Paris in 1909. After Samuel Fischer's death in 1934, it remained with the family before being sold in 1936 through an Amsterdam gallery to French collectors Henriette and Marcel Kapferer. The painting had been deposited with the Paul Cassirer gallery in Amsterdam in 1932 or 1933 by Gottfried Bermann Fischer, the publisher's son-in-law, as Sotheby's catalogue records. The family had left Berlin for Vienna before the eventual sale, a chronology raised by its representatives during the dispute.</p> <p>Gunnar Schnabel, a Berlin-based lawyer representing the heirs, had challenged whether that sale took place at fair market value and whether it would have occurred without the pressure exerted on Jewish families under Nazi rule. He asked the auction house to address those questions before proceeding.</p> <p>The heirs welcomed the negotiations following the agreement, saying the process had acknowledged the Fischer family's suffering during the Nazi period and honoured Gisela Berman Fischer's pursuit of justice for her relatives. The Blaquier-Arrieta family also welcomed the settlement and the opportunity for the work to pass to another collector.</p> <p>The present owners had acquired the painting in 1975, and it had remained in their private collection for more than five decades. The work was among paintings assembled by Carlos Pedro Blaquier and Nelly Arrieta de Blaquier, whose collection included Impressionist and post-Impressionist art.</p> <p>Sotheby's offered the picture after a programme of international previews that brought it before audiences outside the family collection. Before those exhibitions, the work had not been shown publicly since 1964, according to the auction house's presentation of its history.</p> See also IMF forecasts UAE growth of just 0.2% in 2026 <p>Painted at Auvers-sur-Oise, north-west of Paris, the canvas shows chestnut trees in flower, their foliage worked in thick, vigorous strokes. Small figures carrying parasols appear beneath the branches, providing a sense of scale amid the dense greenery.</p> <p>Van Gogh painted the scene shortly after arriving in Auvers in May 1890, following his departure from a psychiatric hospital at Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. He continued working there until his death in July of that year, producing landscapes and village scenes during an exceptionally concentrated period of painting.</p> <p>The canvas was subsequently owned by several collectors before entering the Blaquier-Arrieta collection. Its documented ownership history includes Prince Alexandre Berthier and the American songwriter and film producer George Gard DeSylva, as well as the Fischer and Kapferer families.</p> <p>The auction price reflected both the $165 million winning bid and the additional fees charged by Sotheby's. The identity of the ultimate buyer was not publicly disclosed in the auction house's initial account of the transaction.</p> <h2></h2>