US Cyber Agency Urges Java4shell Patches Across Networks Arabian Post
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued its warning on 17 November after Oracle and the OpenJDK project released fixes for the flaw, designated CVE-2026-114938 and dubbed Java4Shell. The agency said specially constructed data could crash the Java Virtual Machine or permit remote code execution without an attacker first logging in.
The vulnerability affects an optimised mechanism that decodes Base64 data, a common format used to transmit credentials, authentication tokens and other information. Its location within the Java runtime means multiple applications can be exposed through the same underlying defect, rather than through separate flaws in each product.
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