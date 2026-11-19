MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> US cybersecurity authorities have urged organisations to urgently patch a Java software vulnerability that could allow unauthorised attackers to seize control of affected applications, as technology suppliers assess exposure across widely used enterprise systems.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued its warning on 17 November after Oracle and the OpenJDK project released fixes for the flaw, designated CVE-2026-114938 and dubbed Java4Shell. The agency said specially constructed data could crash the Java Virtual Machine or permit remote code execution without an attacker first logging in.

The vulnerability affects an optimised mechanism that decodes Base64 data, a common format used to transmit credentials, authentication tokens and other information. Its location within the Java runtime means multiple applications can be exposed through the same underlying defect, rather than through separate flaws in each product.

<p>Security researchers at Calif, which disclosed the vulnerability, said they demonstrated attacks against default configurations of Keycloak, Atlassian Jira and Confluence, Jenkins, JFrog Artifactory and PingFederate without prior authentication. The company also identified exploitation scenarios involving other software, including Apache Kafka, Elasticsearch and Apache Solr, that require authentication.</p> <p>Those demonstrations do not establish that every installation of the named applications is vulnerable. Exposure depends on the Java build, processor capabilities and whether untrusted Base64 input reaches the affected decoder. Nor does publication of working demonstrations establish that attackers have compromised systems in the wild.</p> <p>Red Hat said vulnerable configurations generally involve OpenJDK 17.0.6 or later running on x86-64 processors supporting the AVX-512 VBMI instruction set. The affected accelerated decoding path is selected automatically on supported hardware. ARM64 machines and x86-64 processors without that capability are not known to be susceptible to this particular defect.</p> See also Turla malware intercepts NATO and EU government correspondence <p>CISA advised organisations to locate Java installations across servers, third-party products, container images and network appliances, including runtimes that may not appear separately in software inventories. Internet-facing services should receive priority for updates, particularly those handling authentication requests before a user is verified.</p> <p>Where patching cannot be completed immediately, the agency recommended tighter validation of Base64 inputs, limits on input sizes and restrictions on unauthenticated access. It also called for monitoring of unexpected Java crashes, suspicious processes and unauthorised runtimes that could indicate attempted exploitation or compromise.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>CERT-EU, the European Union's cybersecurity response service, rated the vulnerability high severity and recommended installing corrected software. Its advisory assigned the flaw a score of 8.1 under the older CVSS 3.1 scale, while Calif assessed it at 9.2 under CVSS 4.0. The differing scores reflect distinct scoring frameworks, not separate vulnerabilities.</p> <p>CERT-EU identified patched OpenJDK releases including 17.0.21.1, 21.0.13.1 and 25.0.5.1. Affected deployments must follow their distributor's applicable update guidance rather than assume that a package bearing a particular version number is safe, since suppliers maintain different builds and update schedules.</p> <p>Red Hat identified two temporary Java startup settings that can disable the vulnerable accelerated operation. One switches off the specialised Base64 implementation, while the other prevents use of AVX-512 instructions. The company said such measures were interim protections, not substitutes for installing permanent fixes.</p> <p>The underlying error arises when the accelerated decoder mishandles malformed input and writes beyond an allocated memory area. That can corrupt neighbouring data inside the Java process, potentially permitting information disclosure, service failure or execution of attacker-controlled instructions. Red Hat noted that authentication mechanisms using Base64 can process such material before login, creating an avenue for attacks against exposed services. However, successful code execution requires more than triggering a crash and may depend on how individual applications organise memory.</p> See also Maersk discloses data theft from acquired legacy system <p>Cisco said on Wednesday it was examining its product portfolio to determine the extent of exposure. Its initial advisory classified Catalyst Center as affected, while several Catalyst SD-WAN components and Identity Services Engine were listed as unaffected. Cisco had not specified a fixed Catalyst Center release in that advisory.</p> <p>NHS England separately warned that a public proof-of-concept exploit had been released. Its cybersecurity centre said attacks would need adaptation to particular applications and that exploitation required the relevant processor features and accelerated decoding to be enabled. It assessed exploitation as likely, although that assessment was not confirmation of successful attacks.</p> <p>Red Hat said its assessment and remediation work remained under way. The company also advised customers using products that package their own Java runtimes to obtain supported updates from the relevant software vendors rather than replacing embedded components independently.</p> <h2></h2>