MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service has requested information from major banks, securities firms and insurers on their financial exposure to artificial intelligence companies, seeking to identify potential vulnerabilities linked to the industry's rapid expansion.

The regulator's questionnaire covers direct and indirect investments in AI businesses and loans extended to them. Some institutions have already submitted responses, although the authorities have not announced an aggregate exposure figure or identified individual firms with unusually large positions.

The exercise marks an effort to establish how deeply South Korea's financial sector is connected to an industry attracting substantial capital expenditure, equity investment and borrowing. It also distinguishes investment holdings from direct lending, allowing supervisors to assess different channels through which a downturn could affect financial institutions.

<p>Choi Bumjeon, head of the Financial Supervisory Service's financial industry supervision team, described the exercise as preventive, pointing to concerns surrounding hyperscale cloud providers and artificial intelligence companies. His comments indicate that the information request is intended to clarify risks rather than respond to a disclosed loss or failure at a domestic institution.</p> <p>The scale and distribution of the exposure remain unclear. The regulator has not publicly specified the number of institutions covered, the deadline for completing the questionnaire or whether it plans to publish the results. There has also been no announcement of additional capital requirements, investment limits or restrictions on lending to AI businesses arising from the survey.</p> <p>South Korea's banks, brokerages and insurance companies can encounter AI exposure through different financial arrangements. These include shares in technology companies, investment funds holding related assets and loans to borrowers undertaking costly infrastructure projects. Indirect stakes are particularly important because investment vehicles can obscure the ultimate concentration of assets in a small group of companies.</p> See also Thailand records $690 million in advanced materials proposals <p>Direct loans present a different risk. Borrowers financing computing infrastructure or other technology projects must generate sufficient income to service their debts, while lenders remain exposed if anticipated commercial returns fail to materialise. Equity investments, meanwhile, can lose value when expectations for company earnings or future growth change.</p> <p>The supervisory review comes as central banks and financial authorities elsewhere examine whether enthusiasm for AI has created concentrations that are difficult to measure using conventional financial reporting. The central question is not whether the technology will prove commercially useful, but whether financing commitments and market valuations adequately reflect uncertain future returns.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Minutes of the US Federal Reserve's October 27–28 policy meeting, released on Wednesday, showed that policymakers discussed the possibility of disappointing returns on AI investment causing wider financial strains. Almost all participants commented on that scenario, while most observed that AI-related debt had expanded rapidly, including through complex and opaque financing structures.</p> <p>Some Federal Reserve participants also raised concerns about exposure becoming concentrated among relatively few companies. Staff nevertheless assessed the US financial system as resilient, with bank and household balance sheets providing important protection against more severe shocks. The discussion did not establish that an AI-related financial crisis was under way.</p> <p>For South Korean supervisors, obtaining comparable information from different types of financial institutions could help distinguish direct commitments to AI developers from broader holdings in technology businesses. It could also indicate whether firms share exposure to the same borrowers or investment vehicles, although no findings from the current exercise have been disclosed.</p> See also Takaichi exchanges greetings with Chinese minister at Manila summit <p>The review takes place alongside heightened scrutiny of South Korea's technology-driven financial markets. Demand for advanced semiconductors used in AI systems has supported the country's export sector, while movements in technology share prices have affected domestic investors. Such market exposure is not necessarily equivalent to a bank's credit risk, making the questionnaire's distinction between lending and investments significant.</p> <p>The Financial Supervisory Service has previously examined overseas private debt holdings among domestic financial institutions. In May, it announced closer monitoring of such investments, saying brokerages, insurers and credit unions held about 30.5 trillion won in private debt exposure as of February. That figure concerns a broader asset class and should not be treated as an estimate of AI financing.</p> <p>The new questionnaire focuses instead on identifying specific links to AI companies. Its requests for information on investments held through intermediaries and direct lending relationships offer supervisors a basis for assessing whether exposures are concentrated in particular institutions, counterparties or forms of financing. The regulator has not indicated when it expects to complete its review of collected submissions.</p> <h2></h2>