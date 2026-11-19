South Korea Seeks Financial Firms' AI Exposure Details Arabian Post
The regulator's questionnaire covers direct and indirect investments in AI businesses and loans extended to them. Some institutions have already submitted responses, although the authorities have not announced an aggregate exposure figure or identified individual firms with unusually large positions.
The exercise marks an effort to establish how deeply South Korea's financial sector is connected to an industry attracting substantial capital expenditure, equity investment and borrowing. It also distinguishes investment holdings from direct lending, allowing supervisors to assess different channels through which a downturn could affect financial institutions.
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