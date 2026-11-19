MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Britain's environment secretary Angela Eagle and conservation agency Natural England have failed to comply with laws protecting wild birds, the country's environmental watchdog has found, as bird populations reach their lowest recorded level.

The Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) issued formal decision notices on Wednesday to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and Natural England, identifying failures to safeguard habitats and reverse declines. Both bodies have two months to respond before the regulator considers further enforcement action.

The findings coincide with government statistics showing that 45% of 132 native breeding bird species declined over five years. Swifts, turtle doves, tree sparrows, wood warblers and bullfinches are among those affected. The watchdog said neither short-term nor longer-term trends indicated a widespread recovery.

<p>The OEP found that the environment secretary had failed to implement measures required to maintain or restore bird populations and provide sufficient habitat. It also identified outstanding recommendations to designate new Special Protection Areas, enlarge existing sites and extend protection to qualifying species.</p> <p>Natural England, the government's conservation adviser, had not undertaken a legally required assessment of whether sufficient habitat was available for wild birds across England, the regulator found. That review is intended to identify gaps and inform decisions on measures needed to support population recovery.</p> <p>Special Protection Areas cover land and sea considered important for vulnerable birds during breeding, migration and winter. Some recommendations to strengthen the network date to 2001, but remain outstanding. The watchdog said delays had left important sites without adequate legal protection.</p> See also France identifies Iranian Guards as supermarket hacking suspects <p>Helen Venn, the OEP's chief regulatory officer, described the population figures as“deeply concerning” and said action must proceed within a reasonable timeframe.“Continued delay has left a significant number of sites for wild bird populations without the levels of protection they need,” she said.</p> <p>The notices call for outstanding designation recommendations to be addressed, the causes of species declines to be identified and funded recovery measures to be developed. Natural England has also been directed to complete its habitat review as soon as practicable.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The OEP acknowledged that the department and Natural England had started taking steps to address some concerns. These include a planned programme of protected-area designations and joint species recovery planning informed by Natural England's database of threatened species actions.</p> <p>Venn said engagement with Natural England had helped establish a clearer understanding of its legal duties, but the investigation showed additional measures were necessary. The watchdog favours resolving breaches through cooperation and agreement, although it can pursue court proceedings if that approach fails.</p> <p>A Defra spokesperson said the government remained committed to the recovery of wild birds and the protection of designated habitats. The department pointed to efforts to support farmers managing land in bird-friendly ways and work with fishers to reduce accidental seabird catches. It said it was considering the OEP's findings carefully.</p> <p>The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds welcomed the decision notices. Its chief executive, Beccy Speight, said governments had failed for too long to meet their obligations, despite expert recommendations highlighting gaps in protected areas. She called for new and expanded designations alongside targeted support for curlews, bitterns and hen harriers.</p> See also Disney moves to recruit majority of Character workforce <p>A separate OEP investigation also found that Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs had failed to meet statutory bird protection duties. The department received its own decision notice and must respond within two months.</p> <p>The enforcement action follows an investigation opened in 2024. The Northern Ireland inquiry also examined failures to classify and update protected areas, restore birds and assess available habitat. Environmental oversight bodies in Scotland and Wales have been kept informed of the findings throughout the investigation. The regulator identified possible legal failures in June 2025 and sought formal information from the authorities before reaching its latest findings.</p> <p>Protected habitats include the Wash on England's eastern coast, which regularly supports more than 400,000 waterbirds in winter. The OEP also cited the Severn Estuary as an example of the importance of the designation system.</p> <p>The watchdog said the network contributes to broader environmental commitments, including legally binding species abundance targets and the government's aim to protect at least 30% of land and sea for nature by 2030. It noted that the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds had recorded a 47% increase in people enjoying birdwatching over eight years.</p> <h2></h2>