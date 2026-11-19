UK Watchdog Finds Bird Protection Duties Breached By Ministers Arabian Post
The Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) issued formal decision notices on Wednesday to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and Natural England, identifying failures to safeguard habitats and reverse declines. Both bodies have two months to respond before the regulator considers further enforcement action.
The findings coincide with government statistics showing that 45% of 132 native breeding bird species declined over five years. Swifts, turtle doves, tree sparrows, wood warblers and bullfinches are among those affected. The watchdog said neither short-term nor longer-term trends indicated a widespread recovery.
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