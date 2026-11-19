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By Prabhat Patnaik

It is an elementary proposition in development economics that unemployment in countries like India exists largely in the form of disguised rather than open unemployment. This is because in these countries there is a substantial sector of peasant agriculture and petty production using family labour, where an extra member of the family, who cannot find wagepaid employment outside but has to be supported by the family, can be inducted to share the work with others in the family business. If paid work is available outside, then such a person would move out of the family business to take up such work, but since such work is not available outside, the person remains stuck in the family business where his or her labour is strictly not necessary, since other family members would willingly do that bit of extra work, while they would have one less mouth to feed.

Such an economy is afflicted by unemployment in the sense that the available employment opportunities that offer what is considered a“normal” wage, are fewer than the number of persons available for work at such a wage; but this phenomenon is disguised by the fact that those willing to avail such jobs, but excluded from them, appear nonetheless to be gainfully employed. Hence the term“disguised unemployment”. This disguised unemployment falls within what Marx had called the reserve army of labour, and a rise in the relative magnitude of disguised unemployment is indicative of a rise in the ratio of the reserve army to the active army.

What India has been witnessing of late is a rise in the relative magnitude of disguised unemployment, which amounts in effect to a camouflaged rise in the unemployment rate and certainly indicates a rise in the relative size of the reserve army. This is clear from a comparison of the Periodic Labour Force Surveys of 2023-24 and 2017-18. Rural women's labour force participation rate nearly doubled between these two dates from 24.7 percent to 47.6 percent. This ironically is seen by many as signifying“progress”, since it is believed that by becoming a part of the labourforce women acquire greater financial independence and greater capacity to take decisions affecting their own lives.

This however is the very opposite of the truth. The observed rise in female labour force participation rate denotes to a large extent a rise in women's unpaid work; they have in short been working in family enterprises or in family farms without earning any income. Since the Periodic Labour Force Survey counts such unpaid workers both as belonging to the labour force and as being“employed” under the category of self-employment, the rise in female labour participation rate can be seen neither as promoting women's financial independence nor as increasing their freedom to take decisions affecting their own lives.

The increase in women's labour force in family enterprises and family farms has certainly been greater than the increase in the number or size of such enterprises and farms, which suggests that women of the household must have partly replaced hired labour and partly family labour in these enterprises and farms. The replacement of hired labour by the family labour of women, however, would not lead to the replaced workers being shown as“unemployed”. It would simply mean fewer days of work available to the replaced workers; and this does not boost the“unemployment rate” as conventionally measured.

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On the other side, the women whose unpaid work leads to the replacing of hired labour, would do so either because they are thrown out of something else that they were doing earlier, or because economic compulsion forces them to do this unpaid work in addition to all the other household work and chores that they were doing earlier. The first case is clearly a case of swelling disguised unemployment: women earlier engaged in paid employment or in education or in training are now being excluded from these spheres and forced to crowd into family activities where they share the work with other family members. To the extent that they replace hired labour whose resulting retrenchment does not show itself as an increase in unemployment, there is also a rise in disguised unemployment, except that the disguise in this latter case is for statistical or measurement reasons. It follows that the rise in women's labour force participation rate is in part an increase in disguised unemployment.

In part however it shows that women in addition to their domestic chores and normal care work are now helping out with family enterprises to a greater extent than earlier, which is indicative of greater distress. Women's additional work in this case is a cost-cutting exercise involving a reduction in wage payments, so that the family enterprise or farm remains viable. The substitution of unpaid family labour for hired labour that would have been used earlier, is indicative of the economic difficulties being faced by family enterprises and farms; the super exploitation of women's labour by the family is a signifier of greater economic distress.

It is sheer callousness on the part of the NDA government in this context to wind up the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme that had offered up to 100 days of work on demand to any one member of a household in rural India. The increase in women's labour participation rate, we saw above, has the effect in part of replacing hired labour that would consequently become unemployed. The succour offered by the MGNREGS is withdrawn precisely at this juncture, when the need for such succour increases. When rural distress is increasing, the slight amelioration of distress that had been offered earlier is being withdrawn at this very moment, compounding people's misery. The magnitude of agricultural work is going to be further reduced this year because of the poor harvest caused inter alia by El Nino-related factors. The absence of MGNREGS at this time would cause particularly acute distress.

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The impact of the rise in disguised unemployment can be seen in the labour market. There has been, according to data culled from various rounds of the PLFS, a fall in the proportion of wage employment and a rise in the proportion of self-employment in India. Self-employment as a share of total employment has increased from 52.2 percent in 2017 to 56.2 percent in 2025; wage employment has fallen correspondingly from 47.8 percent to 43.8 percent. This is completely contrary to what one would expect in an economy that is witnessing a rapid capitalist transformation, and can be explained only by the fact that the capitalist sector is not generating adequate employment, so that workers are falling back on the petty production sector where the reserve army of labour is predominantly located in economies like India. It is not surprising that the per capita real earnings of the self-employed has actually declined after 2019.

Likewise, the real wage of regular workers has stagnated after 2018-19 and of casual workers actually declined. All these are indicative of a slackness being introduced into the labour market which has come about because of the rise in the relative size of the reserve army of labour located in the petty production sector.

The Chief Economic Adviser of the government of India admitted as much when he said the other day that job creation was happening in the economy but not enough income was being earned from these jobs. Employment, as we saw above, must be defined with respect to a certain“normal” income being earned from it. To say that employment is increasing but no or little payment is being made for such growing employment, is tantamount to admitting that what is happening is a rise in disguised unemployment, a rise in the relative size of the reserve army of labour.

The fact that notwithstanding the much touted growth of capitalism in the country, notwithstanding all the talk of rapid GDP growth, and notwithstanding the immense effort put in by the government to attract, please and placate big capital, both domestic and foreign, as a panacea for the country's economic problems, the relative size of the reserve army of labour is growing, and with it the ratio of persons in total population who live in absolute poverty, is significant. It is indicative of the utterly inadequate nature of capitalist development to resolve the economic problems of India and other countries of the global south. (IPA Service)