MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> SUBANG JAYA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2026 – LittleLives, Little Lab and SEGi College signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 5 November 2026 to explore collaboration in early childhood education, professional development and educational pathways across ASEAN.

The signing took place during Leaders at the Table: An Executive Lunch & Networking, held at SEGi College Subang Jaya. The event welcomed nearly 200 participants, including 100 founders, CEOs, principals and senior management representatives from preschool organisations and the wider early childhood education sector.

Chaired by Arjuna Raj, Co-Founder of LittleLives and Chief Strategy Officer of Sophosyne Technologies, the conference brought together education leaders from Malaysia and Singapore to discuss industry developments, organisational sustainability and cross-border collaboration.

The event welcomed Puan Sarina Binti Salim, Director of the Private Education Division, Ministry of Education Malaysia, as Guest of Honour.

Another highlight was the presentation of the ASEAN Early Childhood Education Veteran Award to Mdm June Rusdon, recognising her nearly four decades of contributions to the sector. Throughout her career, June has helped develop and grow established preschool brands across Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam, overseeing more than 140 preschools across the region. She also participated in a fireside conversation on leadership, business growth and succession planning.

Expanding Educational Opportunities Across ASEAN

Under the MOU, the three organisations will explore delivering online Continuous Professional Development (CPD) modules for early childhood educators across ASEAN.

The collaboration combines LittleLives' school management technology, Little Lab's curriculum and educator-development expertise, and SEGi College's academic programmes and educational pathways.

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The partnership will also explore online foundation and bridging modules to prepare prospective students from ASEAN countries, including Indonesia and the Philippines, for diploma or degree studies in Malaysia, subject to academic requirements.

Separately, LittleLives and Little Lab will explore integrating curriculum and lesson resources into the LittleLives school management platform, enabling schools to access educational content and share children's learning portfolios with parents.

The MOU marks an initial step towards strengthening regional education partnerships, with implementation subject to further discussions and agreements.

Hashtag: #LittleLives #LittleLab

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