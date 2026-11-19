Sixth Asia International Innovation And Invention Hong Kong Showcases Over 180 Innovations From The Asia-Pacific
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Smart City: AI and robotics startup
Nova Dynamix Technology exhibits SpiderBot, an autonomous wall-climbing robot designed for cleaning and inspecting high-rise building curtain walls.
SpiderBot deploys a six-legged suction cup system to move stably on vertical surfaces while performing daily cleaning and detailed inspection tasks, providing a safer, more efficient, and smarter solution to replace dangerous and costly manual methods.
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Smart Home and Living:Hong Kong Centre for Logistics Robotics exhibits the lightweight force-controlled robotic arm Spark2, featuring a compact design integrated with advanced force-control technology to achieve high-precision motion control and compliant, safe human-robot interaction.
With its flexible and precise operation capabilities, the system is suitable for fine operations, human-robot collaboration, and algorithm research and development in space-constrained or unstructured environments.
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Smart Finance: Market intelligence startup
Pubrio integrates 50+ data sources and 16 types of dynamic data, including leasing, personnel, financing, recruitment, registration, licences, advertising, and news, forming near-real-time enterprise expansion signals
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Health Technologies and Medicine: Biotech startup
Performance X launches an animal precision microbiome solution that integrates metagenomic sequencing and machine learning models to generate personalised microbiome profiles for animals, identify imbalance features related to health and performance, and provide targeted probiotic recommendations.
The solution is in a validation program in collaboration with the Hong Kong Jockey Club in horse racing and is expanding to companion animals such as cats and dogs, serving Hong Kong veterinary clinics.
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Smart Transportation: SmartMaterial company
UMateria Technology, originating from the smart material technology Giant Electrorheological Fluid (GERF) invented at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, can achieve continuous switching between soft and hard states within milliseconds via an electric field, providing a brand-new technological path for damping (shock absorption) control at the fluid material level.
Leveraging GERF, the company has launched a smart bicycle damper that adjusts damping in real time to road conditions, enabling efficient transmission of pedalling power while fully absorbing road impacts.
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Smart Industry: Leveraging the same GERF technology,
UMateria Technology has developed smart flexible robotic joints. The technology can be widely applied to core motion parts such as robot elbows, wrists, fingers, hips, knees, and ankles, advancing robots towards biomimetic motion upgrades and enhancing flexible movement capabilities.
Hashtag: #HKEA #HKII
About“Asia Exhibition of Innovations and Inventions Hong Kong” (AEII)The Asia Exhibition of Innovations and Inventions Hong Kong (AEII) is Asia's annual exhibition cum competition exclusively devoted to innovations and inventions from Asia to be hosted in Hong Kong. Palexpo, the organiser of the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions, and the Hong Kong Exporters' Association have co-organised AEII since 2020.
For more details, please visit About "Hong Kong Innovation & Invention" (HKII)Launched in 2023,“Hong Kong Innovation & Invention” (HKII), organized by the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) and sponsored by the Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, is an initiative dedicated to showcasing and promoting Hong Kong's immense potential in innovation and technology (I&T) to a global audience. The Project aims to facilitate collaboration within the industry and cultivate a vibrant I&T culture among the general public.
For more details, please visit About Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA)Founded in May 1955, the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) is a non-profit-making trade association registered under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The Association's mission is to develop Hong Kong as a trading hub for exporters, dedicating its efforts to serve and add value for the exporter community.
* Disclaimer: Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material/event (or by members of the project team) do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Innovation and Technology Commission or the Vetting Committee of the General Support Programme of the Innovation and Technology Fund.
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