Smart City: AI and robotics startup Nova Dynamix Technology exhibits SpiderBot, an autonomous wall-climbing robot designed for cleaning and inspecting high-rise building curtain walls.



SpiderBot deploys a six-legged suction cup system to move stably on vertical surfaces while performing daily cleaning and detailed inspection tasks, providing a safer, more efficient, and smarter solution to replace dangerous and costly manual methods.



Smart Home and Living:Hong Kong Centre for Logistics Robotics exhibits the lightweight force-controlled robotic arm Spark2, featuring a compact design integrated with advanced force-control technology to achieve high-precision motion control and compliant, safe human-robot interaction.



With its flexible and precise operation capabilities, the system is suitable for fine operations, human-robot collaboration, and algorithm research and development in space-constrained or unstructured environments.



Smart Finance: Market intelligence startup Pubrio integrates 50+ data sources and 16 types of dynamic data, including leasing, personnel, financing, recruitment, registration, licences, advertising, and news, forming near-real-time enterprise expansion signals



Health Technologies and Medicine: Biotech startup Performance X launches an animal precision microbiome solution that integrates metagenomic sequencing and machine learning models to generate personalised microbiome profiles for animals, identify imbalance features related to health and performance, and provide targeted probiotic recommendations.



The solution is in a validation program in collaboration with the Hong Kong Jockey Club in horse racing and is expanding to companion animals such as cats and dogs, serving Hong Kong veterinary clinics.



Smart Transportation: SmartMaterial company UMateria Technology, originating from the smart material technology Giant Electrorheological Fluid (GERF) invented at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, can achieve continuous switching between soft and hard states within milliseconds via an electric field, providing a brand-new technological path for damping (shock absorption) control at the fluid material level.



Leveraging GERF, the company has launched a smart bicycle damper that adjusts damping in real time to road conditions, enabling efficient transmission of pedalling power while fully absorbing road impacts.

