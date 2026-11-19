Travel Insurance Was Built For The Few Who Claim. Ancileo's Felt Coveragetm Is For Everyone Else
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) There are now two kinds of travel insurance: coverage that's contracted, and coverage that's felt. Ancileo is the first to introduce the latter – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 November 2026 – Ancileo, a travel insurance technology company, has just introduced Felt CoverageTM, a new category of travel insurance experience, and launched the first platform built to deliver it. Felt CoverageTM is travel insurance that travellers experience throughout their trip, not only when they make a claim.
Contracted Insurance Coverage: Paid for, Never Felt
For decades, travel insurance has been contracted coverage, designed around the policy wording, the claim form and the fine print. On the worst day of a trip, that contract does exactly what it should. But most trips never reach that day. Generally, more than 80% of insured travellers never make a claim. For them, being insured means a PDF in their inbox and no further contact from their insurer. They paid for cover they never see and never feel.
That invisibility has a cost. In a study* of 2,800 travellers across seven countries United States, United Kingdom, France, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, conducted with research partner Dynata in August 2026, Ancileo found that:
What Makes Insurance Coverage Felt
Felt CoverageTM doesn't change the insurer's policy wording or who carries the risk. It adds what the contract was never designed to do: stay present throughout the journey. Ancileo defines Felt Coverage by four traits, each delivered by its platform:
From the Cheapest Option to the One People Want
Today, travel insurance is a commodity: hard to tell apart, bought on price, forgotten after checkout. Felt CoverageTM gives insurers, airlines, travel platforms and every brand in the value chain a way to break out of that. When travellers feel their cover throughout the trip, the product stops being interchangeable. It becomes an experience they value, a brand they remember and cover they actively choose, even when it isn't the cheapest.
“For decades, travel insurance has been a contract built for the worst day of a trip. Most travellers never have that day, so for them the cover is a PDF they never read. Felt CoverageTM is built for every other day, so travellers feel their cover, value it, and come back to the brand that gave it to them. The industry is moving from coverage that's contracted to coverage that's felt. We're building the layer that gets it there, and we'd rather build it with our partners,” said Olivier Michel, Founder and CEO of Ancileo.
Availability
The Felt CoverageTM platform is available now to insurers, airlines and travel platforms. Ancileo will announce its first launch partner in Q1 2027. Partners can request a walkthrough at ....
*About the research study: Online survey of 2,800 travellers who had bought travel insurance in the past 24 months, across seven countries United States, United Kingdom, France, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, conducted by Dynata on behalf of Ancileo in August 2026. The claims figure reflects general industry claim frequency for travel insurance.
--br-rong> Hashtag: #FeltCoverage
AncileoAncileo is the Singapore-based travel insurance technology company behind Felt CoverageTM. It builds the infrastructure that connects insurers with airlines and travel platforms, across distribution, claims and the in-trip experience, in more than 25 markets. Ancileo is backed by MSIG Asia, which led its USD 5.5 million Series A in 2026.
Contracted Insurance Coverage: Paid for, Never Felt
For decades, travel insurance has been contracted coverage, designed around the policy wording, the claim form and the fine print. On the worst day of a trip, that contract does exactly what it should. But most trips never reach that day. Generally, more than 80% of insured travellers never make a claim. For them, being insured means a PDF in their inbox and no further contact from their insurer. They paid for cover they never see and never feel.
That invisibility has a cost. In a study* of 2,800 travellers across seven countries United States, United Kingdom, France, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, conducted with research partner Dynata in August 2026, Ancileo found that:
-
56% of travellers agreed that travel insurance products are hard to tell apart
58% choose mainly on price because the insurance options look the same
74% would welcome more contacts from their insurer during their cover period
What Makes Insurance Coverage Felt
Felt CoverageTM doesn't change the insurer's policy wording or who carries the risk. It adds what the contract was never designed to do: stay present throughout the journey. Ancileo defines Felt Coverage by four traits, each delivered by its platform:
-
Understood. Travellers know what they are covered for. After purchase, they receive a clear, visual summary of their cover, which they can add to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet.
Present. Cover shows up during the trip, not just at checkout: weather alerts, pre-arrival reminders, flight status updates, destination tips and a welcome message on landing, tailored to the traveller (a family, a solo traveller) and to the destination.
Reachable. Help lives in the apps travellers already use. A conversational agent on WhatsApp, Telegram, Line and the web, in 35 languages, handles policy questions and cover upgrades on behalf of the insurer, with no portals or PDF forms.
Fast. Travellers can claim in chat while still abroad, and simple claims are assessed, approved and paid within minutes on the insurer's behalf. For some covers, such as flight delay, there is no claim to submit: payment is triggered automatically.
From the Cheapest Option to the One People Want
Today, travel insurance is a commodity: hard to tell apart, bought on price, forgotten after checkout. Felt CoverageTM gives insurers, airlines, travel platforms and every brand in the value chain a way to break out of that. When travellers feel their cover throughout the trip, the product stops being interchangeable. It becomes an experience they value, a brand they remember and cover they actively choose, even when it isn't the cheapest.
“For decades, travel insurance has been a contract built for the worst day of a trip. Most travellers never have that day, so for them the cover is a PDF they never read. Felt CoverageTM is built for every other day, so travellers feel their cover, value it, and come back to the brand that gave it to them. The industry is moving from coverage that's contracted to coverage that's felt. We're building the layer that gets it there, and we'd rather build it with our partners,” said Olivier Michel, Founder and CEO of Ancileo.
Availability
The Felt CoverageTM platform is available now to insurers, airlines and travel platforms. Ancileo will announce its first launch partner in Q1 2027. Partners can request a walkthrough at ....
*About the research study: Online survey of 2,800 travellers who had bought travel insurance in the past 24 months, across seven countries United States, United Kingdom, France, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, conducted by Dynata on behalf of Ancileo in August 2026. The claims figure reflects general industry claim frequency for travel insurance.
--br-rong> Hashtag: #FeltCoverage
AncileoAncileo is the Singapore-based travel insurance technology company behind Felt CoverageTM. It builds the infrastructure that connects insurers with airlines and travel platforms, across distribution, claims and the in-trip experience, in more than 25 markets. Ancileo is backed by MSIG Asia, which led its USD 5.5 million Series A in 2026.
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