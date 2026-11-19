MENAFN - USA Art News) The city ofhas initiated an“artist living grants” program, providingwith a(approximately) grant, free of any spending restrictions. This initiative marks Australia's inaugural program of its kind.

The program is open to artists across all disciplines in Sydney, with recipients allowed to use the funds for any purpose, including living expenses or the creation of new work. City of Sydney Greens councillor Sylvie Ellsmore confirmed the flexibility of the grant to The Guardian, stating,“There are no specific requirements to 'create', or restrictions on other work, meaning the money can be spent on... whatever the artist needs.” This approach acknowledges the extensive time artists spend outside their studios on activities such as grant applications, part-time jobs, or freelancing to support their practice.

Sydney's program draws inspiration from an artist income grant introduced in Ireland three years ago, which was made permanent this past winter, providing 2,000 creatives €325 per week. In Australia, the average professional artist's income during the 2021-2022 fiscal year was $54,500 AUD ( $36,308 USD ). Many artists in metropolitan areas struggle with the cost of living and are forced to relocate.

Sydney's Lord Mayor, Clover Moore, emphasized the program's goal:“We don't want our city to lose its local storytellers and creative soul. While it's not a cure all, these grants will boost 40 Sydney artists working across a range of artforms at different points in their careers, with many from under-represented communities.” Ellsmore further advocated for this model, stating,“Basic income models are how we should be funding the arts, with money going directly to artists, musicians, writers and creators, no strings attached.”

We previously reported:

The Photographers' Gallery in London is launching a 10-year program of biennial exhibitions for emerging artists, supported by the John Kobal Foundation.

Source: Artforum