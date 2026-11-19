MENAFN - USA Art News) An exhibition of sculpture, video, printmaking, and drawing by Los Angeles-based artistis on view at theatin St. Louis, Missouri. Titled“Carolina Caycedo: Growing Deep Roots,” the show highlights the artist's activism and multisensory approach, exploring the contradictions of“clean energy” production and the environmental impact of mineral extraction.

Caycedo, who was born and raised in Bogotá, Colombia, dedicated two years to collaborative research with botanists, plant taxonomists, and Native elders for the exhibition. This research informed her depiction of prairie and botanical life within the Mississippi River watershed. Her ongoing series, Plant Portraits ( 2021–ongoing ), merges feminine anatomy with botanical illustration, lending an ecofeminist perspective to the larger presentation.

Among the featured works is the surreal drawing series Mineral Intensive ( 2023–ongoing ), which includes scenes such as a pink lake beneath digital detritus, a neon rainbow behind a hazmat-clad figure, and a gilt sky above a wind turbine. Another installation,“Celestial Autonomy, the Dance of Big Dipper and North Star” ( 2023 ), hangs in the center of the gallery. This piece, constructed from Alaskan nets, buoys, and other fishing equipment, honors indigenous communities in the region. Across the Mississippi River, the National Building Arts Center in Sauget, Illinois, hosts another sculptural installation by Caycedo,“Fiesta de la Raíces” ( 2026 ). This three-dimensional“portrait” of the area's root systems resembles a shaggy chandelier of rope, beads, and natural fibers.

“Carolina Caycedo: Growing Deep Roots” was curated by Meredith Malone and James McAnally. The exhibition continues at the Kemper Art Museum through January 4, and at the National Building Arts Center through December 12.

Source: Hyperallergic