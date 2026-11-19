Metropolitan Museum Exhibition Explores Tiffany Studios' Designs
Tiffany Studios revolutionized decorative arts by producing vibrant stained-glass windows, lamps, and other objects that adorned both private residences and public buildings. These creations are considered important examples of American decorative arts and continue to attract collectors today.
The exhibition offers a behind-the-scenes look at these designs, featuring watercolors and drawings from Tiffany Studios. It also showcases mosaics, stained glass, and lamps. The display highlights the contributions of many women designers and immigrant artists who helped realize Tiffany's artistic vision.
Alice Cooney Frelinghuysen, the Met's curator of American decorative arts, curated the exhibition. She has dedicated approximately 40 years to studying Tiffany objects and was instrumental in bringing the Tiffany Garden Landscape window to the Met's collection.
Source: Artnet News
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