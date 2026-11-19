MENAFN - USA Art News), an Egyptian-born painter and poet known for his profound connection to his homeland, passed away onat the age ofin Cairo. His daughter,, confirmed his death by natural causes. Morsi, who resided in New York, frequently expressed feeling“displaced most of my life.”

Born in Alexandria, Egypt, in 1930, Morsi studied drawing with Italian artist Silvio Bicchi early in his career. He became affiliated with the“Alexandria School” of Surrealist art during World War II. Reflecting on his origins in a 2021 interview with ARTnews's Alex Greenberger, Morsi distinguished between the physical city and his personal, mythical Alexandria:“We need to distinguish between the geographic place that is Egypt's second largest city from my 'home.' My Alexandria is a city of my youth and also myth and legend. This is the 'home' that has fueled my imagination, spilling into my poetry notebooks and pouring over my canvas. Don't look for this Alexandria on your maps.”

After developing his distinctive style, characterized by poetic figuration, fantasy, and muted hues, across Egypt and Iraq in the 1950s and '60s, Morsi relocated to New York in 1974. This move was prompted by his wife, Amany Fahmy's, appointment as chief of the United Nations Arabic Translation Service. Fahmy also assisted in translating some of Morsi's extensive writings, which included poetry and art criticism. He was a co-founder of Galerie 68, an influential Cairo-based journal focused on Arabic modernism. Morsi viewed his writing as equally essential to his practice as his painting, stating,“Poetry and painting may be separate media used in a constant attempt to understand the Self, but my vocabulary on paper and on canvas is one.”

Morsi's work gained wider recognition in the US through its inclusion in MoMA PS1's 2021 survey exhibition“Greater New York.” In 2024, his art was also featured in curator Adriana Pedrosa's“Foreigners Everywhere” show at the Venice Biennale. Despite these international platforms, Morsi maintained a unique artistic vision, as quoted on his gallery Salon 94's artist page:“I am not building a world, for me, that world, my world, exists and has existed since time immemorial. It is a world where everything is seen, perceived and understood differently. Your world is bound by conditioning, preconceived habits. In mine, the senses are free.”

We previously reported:

Indian painter Arpita Singh, known for her hallucinatory figurative works, has died at 89 in New Delhi, her husband confirmed.

Source: ARTnews