MENAFN - USA Art News) Wifredo Lam'spainting, Ogue Orisa (Eggue Orissa, l'herbe des dieux), sold forat Christie's 20th century evening sale this week. The acquisition by Miami-based art dealerestablished a new auction record for the Cuban Surrealist artist. This price also marks the highest ever achieved at auction for any Cuban artist.

Lam's previous auction record was $9.6 million for OMI OBINI (1943), sold by Sotheby's New York in June 2020, according to the Artnet Price Database. Ogue Orisa was last sold at auction in November 1997 at Sotheby's New York for $1.32 million. Despite setting a new record, the $11.6 million sale price, even after fees, was at the lower end of the work's $10 million to $15 million estimate. Nader, who stated via email he had been prepared to spend $20 million on the piece, commented that“the painting remains undervalued when compared with works by other major 20th-century artists.”

Lam created Ogue Orisa two years after returning to Cuba, following his departure from Vichy France. This was the same year he completed his celebrated work, The Jungle (1942-43), which the Museum of Modern Art in New York acquired in 1946. Ogue Orisa exemplifies Lam's distinctive style, which combines Surrealist elements with Santería traditions. Christie's noted that“Ogue” refers to an orisha, a divine spirit or deity in this diasporic religious tradition, specifically associated with pathways. The painting features glimpses of this deity through a colorful arrangement, primarily composed of plants linked to its veneration.

The artwork was previously shown in MoMA's exhibition“When I Don't Sleep, I Dream,” which ran from November 2025 through April 2026. This exhibition appears to have contributed to a rise in Lam's market activity, which has shown uneven but persistent growth over the past 15 years. His annual auction total increased from $3.28 million in 2009 to $8.42 million in 2010, driven by two significant seven-figure sales. From 2011 to 2019, the annual average held steady at $9.04 million, nearly doubling to $16.7 million in 2020 due to the record sale of OMI OBINI. Totals subsequently cooled, averaging $6.57 million annually between 2021 and 2023.

The market for Lam's work has seen a turnaround in the past two years. His 2025 auction total reached $13.5 million across 110 lots, his second-best year on record at that time. 2026 has already surpassed this, with $14 million across 69 lots, though 11 of these did not sell. These figures contrast sharply with 2024, when Lam's total dropped to $5.12 million, his lowest performance since 2009.

Nader, who owns approximately 35 works by Lam and has advocated for the artist's reputation since the mid- 1980s through exhibitions and publications, said,“the growth in Lam's market reflects a broader recognition of the importance of Latin American art, with major museums and collectors increasingly acquiring works from the region.” The Christie's catalogue essay for Ogue Orisa highlighted“three signal museum acquisitions in the past year,” specifically naming L'Esprit veillant (1944) by the National Gallery of Art (Washington, D.C.), Ídolo (Oyá/Divinité de l'air et de la mort) (1944) by the Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York), and Omi Obini (1943) by the Museo de Arte Latinoamericano de Buenos Aires.

Nader plans to feature Ogue Orisa in the exhibition“LAM BASQUIAT SONGYE” at the Wynwood-based Gary Nader Art Centre, opening on December 1, coinciding with Art Basel Miami Beach. The exhibition will display approximately 35 works by Lam, American neoexpressionist Jean-Michel Basquiat, and various Songye artists known for their ritual power figures.

We previously reported:

Paul Cézanne's“Arlequin” sold for $111 million with fees at Sotheby's New York, making it one of the most expensive works by the artist ever auctioned.

Source: Artnet News