Heffel's Autumn Auctions Earn C$14.4 Million, E.J. Hughes Work Leads
David Heffel, the auction house's president, commented on the results at the end of the evening.“At a time of strong national pride, it is especially meaningful to see collectors celebrating Canada's artistic achievements and our distinct national culture,” he stated. A Heffel representative also noted at the start of the sale that any US tariffs would be“the responsibility of the buyer.”
The back-to-back sales featured 41 lots of post-war and contemporary art, followed by 47 works of Canadian, Impressionist, and modern art. Vancouver-born artist E.J. Hughes's watercolor, Wharves at Chemainus (2000), depicting the Vancouver Island logging community, initiated a strong start, selling for C$475,000 ($331,700), nearly 12 times its high estimate. Including fees, the price reached C$571,250 ($398,900) for the 20in by 24in painting.
Hughes had previously set records at Heffel's spring auctions with Coastal Boats Near Sidney, BC, which realized C$5.7 million ($4.1 million), including fees. Several other Hughes works were sold that night, with two significantly exceeding estimates: The Hope River at Chilliwack, BC (1961) fetched C$253,250 ($176,800) with fees, and The Freighter“World Ares” at Crofton (1980) brought in C$229,250 ($160,000) including fees.
The cover lot for the second sale, Emily Carr's canvas Alert Bay (with Welcome Figure) (around 1912), was the only seven-figure result of the night, bringing C$1.3 million ($922,000) including fees, within its estimate. A portion of the proceeds from its sale will benefit the Audain Art Museum in Whistler, British Columbia, where it was exhibited in a major traveling Carr show in 2019-20. Another work by Carr, Music in the Trees (around 1935), a work on paper, surpassed its high estimate, achieving C$421,250 ($294,100) with fees. In total, six works by the Victoria-born artist sold for a combined, fee-inclusive total of C$2.5 million ($1.7 million).
During the post-war and contemporary art segment, several works by Jean Paul Riopelle generated approximately C$1.3 million ($907,800) in sales. His large-scale abstraction Herbeuse (1967) saw swift bidding, pushing its price to approximately double its high estimate. With fees, it sold for C$571,250 ($398,900). This work was shown at the Carnegie International in 1967 and later in Paris, where the Montréal-born artist lived for decades. However, Riopelle's Brumaire (1953), which had the highest estimate in the post-war and contemporary sale at C$1.5 million to C$2 million, failed to sell.
Other notable sales included Paul-Émile Borduas's oil painting Empâtement (1957) from his black-and-white period, which realized C$841,250 ($587,400) with fees, exceeding its C$500,000 high estimate. It was acquired directly from Arthur Tooth & Sons gallery in London in 1957 and more recently was in the collection of Québecois lyricist Luc Plamondon. J.E.H. MacDonald's oil sketch Magnetawan River Rapids (1912), a preparatory work for a major canvas at the Art Gallery of Hamilton, achieved C$451,250 ($315,000) with fees, tripling its C$150,000 high estimate.
Surprising results came from Ivan Eyre (1935-2022), a former professor at the University of Manitoba known for his prairie landscapes. His acrylic-on-canvas Golden Rod (1981) sold for C$391,250 ($273,200) with fees, more than tripling its C$120,000 high estimate and setting a new auction record for the artist. This record was broken just one lot later when Eyre's Yellow Wood (around 1995) fetched C$481,250 ($336,000) with fees, five times its C$90,000 high estimate.
Works by William Kurelek also performed strongly. His snowy landscape painting I Knew How the Clouds Arise (1969), featured on the catalogue cover for his 1970 retrospective, realized C$313,250 ($218,700) including fees, slightly over its high estimate. The campfire scene Wiener Roast on My Father's Farm (1974) exceeded expectations, selling for C$265,250 ($185,200) with fees.
Source: The Art Newspaper
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