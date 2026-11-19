MENAFN - USA Art News) Los Angeles art space, recognized for its distinctive approach to juxtaposing historical and contemporary artists, has announced its closure. The gallery's final exhibition was a one-night solo presentation for artist, held on

Founder and owner Gerard O'Brien confirmed the news on the gallery's website, stating,“the Landing Gallery at 5118 W Jefferson Blvd is now closed. We are no longer programming at this location. We are deeply grateful to the artists, collectors, collaborators, and community who have been fellow participants in our engagements. It has been a privilege to champion extraordinary artists, present ambitious exhibitions, and create a space for meaningful exchange and discovery.” In a separate Instagram post, O'Brien remarked,“End of an era... 22 years of Gallery spaces in Los Angeles, Reform Galley 2004-2019... the Landing Gallery 2012 -2026... onwards. thank you Los Angeles❣️”

O'Brien established The Landing in 2012 as an extension of his design-focused Reform Gallery. He previously noted that he perceived little distinction between art and design. The gallery initially occupied a landing area within Reform, where it showcased both contemporary and historical artworks alongside design pieces, a detail reported in a 2016 blog post by book publisher Phaidon. By 2015, O'Brien moved The Landing to a dedicated 2,800-square-foot space on Jefferson Boulevard, commencing with a solo exhibition for the late California artist JB Blunk.

Over its operational years, The Landing gained renown for its curated pairings of artists across different eras. At the time of its closure, its roster featured four deceased artists, Jeremy Anderson, Richard Bowman, Leslie Kerr, and Fred Reichman, alongside five living contemporary artists, Yevgeniya Baras, Ryan Fenchel, Matt Phillips, Jonathan Ryan, and Amanda Valdez.

The gallery was also known for staging unusual group shows, including“Rat Bastard Protective Association” ( 2016 ),“The Useful and the Decorative” ( 2017 ),“New Iconography: Artists Raising Children” ( 2021 ), and“Consensual Ennui” ( 2023 ). Its inaugural group exhibition,“3 Women” ( 2016 ), drew its title from a 1977 Robert Altman film. This show aimed“to create a cross-generational dialogue that explores the intersections of craft and fine art, influence and homage,” according to a release, and notably featured works by Lenore Tawney from the 1960s and '70s, displayed alongside textile art by Tanya Aguiñiga and paintings by Loie Hollowell. This marked Tawney's first exhibition in Los Angeles in nearly 50 years. Reviewing the show for Artforum, Erin Kimmel observed that“The Landing's handsome, restrained exhibition showcased the exquisite detail of [Tawney's] works, which reward prolonged scrutiny with seemingly boundless formal revelations.”

To commemorate its 10th anniversary at the Jefferson Boulevard location, The Landing presented a two-part exhibition. The first segment, which opened in November 2025, highlighted contemporary art and design, featuring artists such as Ruth Asawa, Wallace Berman, Bruce Conner, Lyne Foulkes, and Doyle Lane. The second part, which opened this past April, included works by gallery artists and past exhibitors, including Brenda Goodman, Sam Jablon, and Lukas Geronimas. O'Brien reflected in a release for part one,“10 Year brings together the feeling of the earliest days of the Landing Gallery when two years of exhibitions took place inside Reform Gallery on Melrose Avenue. Exhibiting art in a salon style in dialogue with decorative arts is how tL began.”

The closure of The Landing is part of a broader trend of gallery shutdowns in Los Angeles that began in mid-2025. Other affected galleries include Murmurs, the Box, LA Louver, and Blum, along with the Los Angeles branches of Marian Goodman Gallery and Tanya Bonakdar. Despite the physical closure, O'Brien indicated continued engagement with art and artists. He wrote on the gallery's website,“While our gallery doors have closed, our commitment to art and artists continues. Watch this space for news of future offsite exhibitions, activations, and special projects. Thank you for being part of the Landing's ongoing narrative.”

Source: ARTnews