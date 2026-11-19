MENAFN - USA Art News) Works by, andwill headline the Modern, Post-War, and Contemporary Art sales atinonand. The auction house's sales are poised to feature major names from the Italian avant-garde alongside leading contemporary artists.

Sheila Scott, Karl and Faber's managing director, highlighted the significance of the upcoming auctions.“With exceptional works by Kandinsky, Picasso, and Baselitz, our December auctions bring together some of the most influential figures in modern and post-war art,” Scott stated.“The quality, rarity, and provenance of these works reflects both the strength of our international network and our commitment to bringing significant works of art to the market.”

Six notable lots are expected to draw bidder interest:

Wassily Kandinsky's Poids monté (1935) is a late work from the painter's first year of exile in Paris. It combines the geometric rigor of his Bauhaus period with softer, microscopic forms. The title translates to“Increased Weight” for a seemingly drifting image. Pablo Picasso's Le repas frugal (1904), created when the artist was 22, captures the hardships he observed in his Montmartre studio. This impression is one of the rare first printings from a reused zinc plate, completed before Ambroise Vollard steel-coated the plate in 1913 for a larger edition. Pierre-Auguste Renoir's 1887–88 portrait of his young nephew, Edmond Renoir Jr., showcases the artist's mastery of light and color. The canvas previously belonged to Belgian collector René Gaffé, and a smaller version is held in the collection of the Harvard Art Museums. Georg Baselitz's Un giorno particolare (2009) is a tondo-style canvas that reinterprets his 1972 eagle motif. Commissioned by an Italian collector, this work from his late“Remix” phase features saturated color patches and a single black drip. Munich's State Gallery of Modern Art holds the 1972 work. Agostino Bonalumi's Gringio (2003) comprises two monochrome canvas panels with looping bulges and ridges, which debuted at the Institut Mathildenhöhe in Darmstadt. It exemplifies the artist's shift from parallel patterns and focus on shifting shadows over color. Richard Prince's Heaven (2006) juxtaposes black-lettered jokes with images of billowing clouds. This portfolio, featuring five signed and numbered C-prints in an edition of 10, was initially published by Sabine Knust Gallery in Munich.

We previously reported:

Cologne's Lempertz auction house plans to sell two Gothic paintings, estimated at $329,000 each, despite claims from a Jewish dealer's heirs that they were

Source: Artnet News