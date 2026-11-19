MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani held separate meetings with Pakistan's Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir during his visit to Pakistan Thursday.

During his meeting with Naqvi, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral security co-operation, enhance technical and operational partnerships, and reviewed issues of mutual interest.

In his meeting with Field Marshal Munir, the two sides reviewed bilateral co-operation and exchanged views on regional developments.

“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in the fields of security, counter-terrorism and institutional co-operation,” a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations, the Pakistan Army's public relations wing, said.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in promoting regional peace and stability and acknowledged the longstanding fraternal ties between the two countries, it added.

Munir reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further deepen bilateral engagement with Qatar, the statement said.

Earlier, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on security co-operation, the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The MoU was signed between Lekhwiya and the Federal Constabulary. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and HE Sheikh Khalifa signed the documents, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the ceremony, the statement said.

The PMO said Sharif warmly welcomed the visiting dignitary on his first visit to Pakistan and reaffirmed the longstanding brotherly relations between the two countries. He expressed the hope that the visit would further strengthen co-operation between the interior ministries and relevant institutions of both countries, it said.

The PM also conveyed his greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and thanked the country's leadership for its unwavering support to Pakistan.

He particularly appreciated Qatar's continued supply of liquefied natural gas, which helps meet Pakistan's energy requirements, the statement said.

Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi Lekhwiya bilateral