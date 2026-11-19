MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived in Berlin Thursday on a state visit to Germany, following the conclusion of his state visit to Switzerland.

A 21-gun salute was fired to welcome HH the Amir upon his arrival in the German capital.

HH the Amir's visit to Germany is expected to inject fresh momentum into the two countries' strategic partnership, opening new avenues for co-operation in trade, investment, energy and security while strengthening diplomatic co-ordination on pressing regional and international challenges.

The visit comes as Doha and Berlin seek to deepen their longstanding relationship through an expanding strategic dialogue, intensified high-level political engagement and closer collaboration on regional security, mediation and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

During the visit, HH the Amir is scheduled to hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other senior officials on strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in trade, the economy and investment, as well as regional and international developments of mutual concern.

The visit reflects Qatar's commitment, under the leadership of HH the Amir, to broadening its international partnerships and strengthening co-operation with friendly countries in pursuit of shared interests and mutual prosperity.

Qatar and Germany established diplomatic relations in 1973, building on commercial ties dating back more than six decades. Since then, the relationship has evolved into a multifaceted partnership encompassing political, economic, security and cultural co-operation.

Political and diplomatic engagement remains a central pillar of the relationship, with both countries sharing a commitment to regional stability, multilateral diplomacy and resolving conflicts through dialogue.

A significant milestone came in May 2023, when Qatar and Germany signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a strategic dialogue to provide an institutional framework for closer consultation, co-ordination and long-term co-operation.

The agreement has helped lay the groundwork for expanding bilateral engagement and identifying new areas of mutual interest.

Relations have gained further momentum through a series of high-level exchanges in recent years, including German President Steinmeier's working visit to Doha in November 2023 and HH the Amir's official visit to Berlin in October 2024.

In February this year, HH the Amir held official talks with Chancellor Merz at the Amiri Diwan, focusing on strengthening the strategic partnership in the economy, investment, trade, energy and military co-operation, alongside key regional and international developments.

More recently, on November 3, HH the Amir received Bavaria's Minister-President Markus Söder and his accompanying delegation at the Amiri Diwan. Discussions covered defence, security, economic co-operation, technology, innovation and investment opportunities.

The growing diplomatic engagement has also been reflected in co-ordination on regional security issues, particularly efforts to reduce tensions and safeguard maritime navigation.

On November 10, His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani participated in a ministerial meeting in Paris involving Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the European Group of Four - France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom - on the sidelines of the G7 ministerial meeting hosted by France.

The discussions focused on regional developments, diplomatic initiatives aimed at de-escalation and efforts to strengthen security and stability.

Particular attention was given to securing freedom of maritime navigation and advancing a comprehensive agreement capable of delivering lasting peace in the region.

Preparations for the Qatar-Germany Strategic Dialogue have also gathered pace. On October 27, HE Minister of State for International Co-operation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad held a virtual meeting with German Minister for Economic Co-operation and Development Reem Alabali to review arrangements and co-ordination for the dialogue.

Beyond political engagement, Qatar and Germany maintain an extensive network of agreements and memoranda of understanding covering energy, industry, trade, healthcare, culture, sport, solar energy, civil aviation and air transport.

These include agreements on the promotion and protection of mutual investments and the establishment of a Joint Committee for Trade, Economic and Technical Co-operation, which has facilitated meetings, conferences and seminars over the years.

Economic relations remain a particularly important dimension of the partnership, with Germany's advanced industrial and technological capabilities complementing Qatar's investment strength and ambitions for economic diversification.

Germany, with a population exceeding 83mn and an area of approximately 357,000sq km, is the European Union's largest economy and, according to 2026 estimates, the world's third-largest by nominal gross domestic product.

Its globally competitive automotive, machinery, equipment and chemical industries, together with a strong services sector, underpin an export-oriented economy deeply integrated into international trade.

Against this backdrop, HH the Amir's visit is expected to reinforce the strategic importance of Qatar-Germany relations, consolidating decades of co-operation while laying the foundation for a broader partnership spanning economic growth, technological advancement and regional stability.

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