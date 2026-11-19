Johannesburg: Police in South Africa cracked down on a drug laboratory at Umvoti in KwaZulu-Natal, arresting a 31-year-old suspect and seizing drugs, chemicals, and manufacturing equipment valued at over 100 million rand (about 5.8 million U.S. dollars).

“The operation led officers to an address in Umvoti, where a search of the suspect's premises and vehicle resulted in the seizure of mandrax tablets," local media said, citing a police report.

The laboratory was uncovered on Wednesday night in Umvoti, near Kranskop, during an intelligence-led operation conducted by the South African Police Service's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as the Hawks, in collaboration with local police.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said officers seized a tablet-pressing machine, chemicals, manufacturing equipment, Mandrax powder and finished tablets during searches of the suspect's premises and vehicle.

Mogale said the operation followed an extensive investigation into the distribution of illicit drugs across provincial borders.

The 31-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Kranskop Magistrate's Court on Friday, facing charges of manufacturing illicit drugs in contravention of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act.

Mandrax, a synthetic central nervous system depressant containing methaqualone, has a long history of abuse in South Africa and remains a concern for law enforcement agencies.

Drug-related crime remains a major law enforcement challenge in the country, with organized criminal networks involved in the manufacture, trafficking and distribution of illicit substances.

The South African Police Service's 2024/25 annual report showed 190,588 arrests were made for drug-related offenses during the financial year, up from 171,841 in the previous year.

In May 2026, authorities intercepted approximately 713 kg of methaqualone, worth nearly 1 billion rand, at the Beitbridge border crossing between South Africa and Zimbabwe. The seizure highlighted the cross-border dimension of the illicit drug trade.