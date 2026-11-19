MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Khartoum: As 7am neared, pupils trickled into the Model School on the northern outskirts of Omdurman, in Sudan's most populous state of Khartoum. Some came alone, others arrived in small clusters. Many wore no uniform, and a few carried worn-out bags.

Inside the building stood the scars of war damaged walls, glassless windows, broken doors, desks patched with scraps of wood, and classrooms still sealed with cardboard.

During the war, the building had served as a military base, Principal Raya Satti told Xinhua as he walked the correspondent through the damage.

Like many schools in the capital, it shut when war erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), reopening only in September.

It now holds around 150 pupils, well below its capacity of about 370.

Chalk is scarce, blackboards are deteriorating, and missing windowpanes leave classrooms exposed to winter cold and wind, Satti said.

The numbers beyond the schoolyard are grimmer. The war in Sudan, now in its fourth year, has killed or maimed more than 4,300 children and displaced over 5 million, according to data released by the United Nations Children's Fund in April.

Nearly half of the country's school buildings no longer serve as classrooms, leaving at least 8 million children out of school, while around 4.2 million children are expected to suffer acute malnutrition this year, the data showed.

After the RSF withdrew from Khartoum State in May 2025 and the government returned to the capital in January this year, schools gradually began reopening. Yet returning to school has not ended the hardships facing these children. Many families are struggling to afford necessities, particularly food, amid shrinking employment opportunities and rising living costs.

Ahmed Al-Khair, whose three children attend the Model School, said providing them with breakfast alone costs around 25,000 Sudanese pounds a day, roughly 4.30 U.S. dollars based on the official exchange rate of 5,800 pounds to the dollar set by the Central Bank of Sudan.

Without steady work, Al-Khair relies on occasional jobs in markets and on farms, but earns too little.

"Many times, my children go to school without breakfast," he said.

In a third-grade classroom, a teacher was explaining an arithmetic exercise, while pupils in the back rows rested their heads on their hands, struggling to follow.

Ten-year-old Diaa brought two loaves of bread and a little fava beans for breakfast, which he shared with a classmate who had none.

Nearby, 10-year-old Doaa stood empty-handed, watching her classmates eat. Asked why she was not eating, she replied quietly, "I have no food."

Teacher Khalid Abdul-Jalil told Xinhua that fatigue and distraction become more visible as the day wears on.

"Some students actually run out of energy, making it difficult for them to keep following the lessons," she said.

With World Children's Day falling on Nov. 20, the plight of Sudanese children highlights the challenges they continue to face in rebuilding their lives after years of conflict, displacement, and deprivation.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the final bell rang, and pupils filed out. At a corner of the school, a woman was selling pieces of candy. Many children stared at the sweets -- all they could do.