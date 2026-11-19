MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Tokyo: Average price for new condominiums in central Tokyo fell 15.5 percent in October to 129.37 million yen (around 811,000 U.S. dollars), the first annual y-o-y drop in four months, according to a real estate research institute on Thursday.

The decline was mainly attributed to a shortage of high-end properties being put on the market in Tokyo's six central wards, which pulled down the average price across the capital's 23 wards, according to the Real Estate Economic Institute.

Across the greater Tokyo metropolitan area, which includes the capital and three neighboring prefectures, the average price of a newly built condominium fell 5.9 percent year-on-year to 93.08 million yen.

Meanwhile, the number of new condominium units offered for sale in Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures totaled 998, down 24.2 percent from a year earlier.

The figure represented the lowest number for October since comparable records began in 1973, as rising interest rates weighed on homebuyer demand and prompted developers to scale back new property launches.