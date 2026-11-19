MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

DOHA: The state visit by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Switzerland is expected to take Qatar-Switzerland relations to a higher level, opening new avenues for cooperation in mediation, humanitarian diplomacy, innovation, investment and cultural exchange, Swiss Ambassador to Qatar H E Florence Tinguely Mattli has said.

The two-day (November 18-19) visit, the first state visit by a Qatari Amir to Switzerland, comes at an important juncture in bilateral relations, which Ambassador Florence described as“very good,” in an exclusive interview with The Peninsula. She said the two countries had made considerable progress in recent years, strengthening cooperation across several fields and building confidence and trust, particularly in sensitive areas such as mediation.

“This visit is a confirmation of the high quality of relations that we have,” she added.

The visit will provide an opportunity to advance cooperation in mediation and humanitarian affairs, economic relations, tourism and innovation, while exploring new partnerships in science and technology. A series of engagements, including discussions on economic and financial cooperation and an AI forum bringing together Swiss and Qatari stakeholders, form part of the wider programme surrounding the visit.

Ambassador Florence highlighted mediation as one of the significant areas of bilateral cooperation, adding that both countries bring complementary expertise and approaches to conflict resolution.

A letter of intent signed last year established a framework for cooperation, including joint mediation initiatives, knowledge exchange and capacity building.

“Qatar's role is absolutely essential,” she said, commending the country's continued commitment to de-escalation and maintaining dialogue despite difficult regional circumstances. She also highlighted the importance of combining the two countries' respective strengths, noting that Switzerland has accumulated decades of experience, for example in the Great Lakes region of Africa.

Qatar has also joined a master's programme in mediation delivered by the Centre for Security Studies at ETH in Zurich, which the ambassador described as the first-ever master's programme in the field.

Beyond diplomacy, innovation and scientific cooperation are expected to feature prominently in the bilateral agenda.

Switzerland, which ranks first in the 2026 Global Innovation Index for the 16th consecutive year, offers extensive opportunities for collaboration through its research institutions, universities and technology companies.

Its strengths include artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, life sciences, genomics and advanced materials.

Ambassador Florence said there was considerable scope for joint research, academic exchanges and investment in emerging technologies, including support for startups and established companies in both countries.

In this context, the Swiss-Qatari AI Forum, titled 'Powering the Next Intelligence Economy', was held on November 17 in Zurich, a day before the state visit. Organised by the Embassy of Switzerland in Qatar, Swiss Business Hub Middle East – Qatar, Switzerland Global Enterprise and ETH Zurich's AI Center, the forum brought together government representatives, researchers, technology experts and investors from both countries.

The programme included an introduction to ETH Zurich's AI ecosystem, visits to its RobotX Hall and Soft Robotics Labs, and discussions on Switzerland's technology investment landscape.

A keynote and panel discussion titled 'Where to Invest in AI in 2026-2035' explored emerging technologies, investment priorities and opportunities for cooperation.

Explaining the initiative, Ambassador Florence said the forum aimed at connecting academic institutions and businesses while identifying promising areas for investment.

Switzerland is also keen to strengthen its business presence in Qatar. Following its participation in the previous Web Summit Qatar, the country plans to establish another Swiss Pavilion at Web Summit Qatar 2027 to showcase innovative companies and facilitate connections with Qatari investors and institutions.

Economic cooperation will also be addressed through a Joint Economic and Financial Commission involving senior officials from both countries, including Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari. Discussions will focus on strengthening business ties, encouraging investment and helping Swiss and Qatari companies work more closely together. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation and the Qatar Fund for Development, as well as another agreement in the area of tourism, are also expected to be signed during the visit, further strengthening bilateral cooperation in development and humanitarian assistance.

Cultural diplomacy will provide another dimension to the growing relationship. The Ambassador highlighted the role of H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani in strengthening cultural connections, particularly through Art Basel Qatar, which opened a direct cultural link between Doha and Basel following its first edition in February 2026.

Switzerland is also set to be celebrated during Qatar's Year of Culture in 2029, with preparations and ideas for joint cultural programmes already underway.

Emphasising the potential of the partnership, Ambassador Florence said Switzerland's identity extended well beyond its traditional associations with watches, jewellery and scenic landscapes.

“Watches, cheese and chocolate are important, but what matters is innovation, research and education, where we have really a growing potential for collaboration,” she said, pointing to the opportunities created by Qatar National Vision 2030 and Switzerland's research and technology ecosystem.