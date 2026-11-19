MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The use of vehicle horns and dazzling front or rear lights is restricted under the newly announced Traffic Law No 19 of 2026, stated the Ministry of Interior (MOI).

The ministry outlined the proper use of audible and visual warning devices, noting that their correct usage enhances safety and helps minimise disturbance to other road users.

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The ministry said that the proper use of audible and visual warning devices requires compliance with the following:

Article 75 states that drivers must use the horn only when there is an imminent danger and that a vehicle must not be driven on the road unless equipped with an audible warning device (horn).

The article also prohibits motorists from fitting their vehicles with air horns or musical horns.

Violations of these provisions under Article 75, Paragraph 1, 2 and 3, carry a settlement amount ot QR500.



Installing or using warning sound or lighting devices, or similar equipment reserved for military, firefighting, rescue or ambulance vehicles, without written permission from the licensing authority, is also a violation under Article 75, Paragraph 4 and carries a settlement amount of QR1,000.

Article 76 of the Traffic Law states that the use of dazzling front or rear lights is prohibited, except when weather conditions require their use. Violators face a settlement amount of QR500.

