MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Naples: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met on Thursday in Naples with Director for the Mediterranean and the Middle East Countries at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Italian Republic Maurizio Greganti.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and avenues to strengthen cooperation across various domains. The two sides also addressed the latest regional developments, focusing on ongoing diplomatic initiatives and joint coordination efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote security and stability in the region.