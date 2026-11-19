MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Indonesia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the State of Libya, the Republic of Maldives, the Republic of Niger, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Palestine, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Republic of Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates welcome the decisions of the Governments of the United Kingdom and Australia to impose sanctions in response to illegal Israeli settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including measures targeting companies involved in settlement construction.

They also welcome the United Kingdom's decision to sanction an organisation obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. In this context, the Ministers express support for all efforts to ensure accountability, including through appropriate international measures and the imposition of sanctions on entities and individuals responsible for settlement activities, including the E1 settlement plan, as well as those that support, facilitate or implement settlement expansion and annexation policies.

The Ministers renew their strongest condemnation of Israel's continued settlement policies in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly the“E1” settlement plan and related settlement activities east of occupied East Jerusalem, they express the hope that this decision by the UK and Australia would encourage many in the international community to follow suit.

The Ministers consider the above-mentioned measures to be in line with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, including United Nations Security Council resolution 2334 (2016), and the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice of 19 July 2024, including the obligation of all States not to recognize as legal the situation arising from Israel's unlawful occupation and not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by Israel's occupation.

In this regard, they reiterate their call for Israel to rescind all measures taken in connection with settlement activities and other measures aimed at altering the geographic and demographic character of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The Ministers condemn the Israeli military escalation in Gaza and call for the full and immediate implementation of President Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, to ensure security and stability, address the humanitarian situation, facilitate reconstruction and recovery, and lay the foundations for lasting peace. The Ministers underscore that Gaza is an integral part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The Ministers underscore that the only viable path to achieving a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace is the implementation of the two-State solution, through the realisation of an independent, sovereign, contiguous, and viable Palestinian State, based on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law and the relevant United Nations resolutions.