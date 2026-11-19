MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Napoli: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met Thursday in Napoli, Italy, with HE Special Representative of the European Union (EU) for the Gulf Luigi Di Maio.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two sides and ways to support and cement them. It also discussed the latest regional developments, particularly ongoing diplomatic efforts and joint coordination aimed at de-escalating tensions and enhancing security and stability in the region.