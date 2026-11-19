MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On November 16, First Lady Melania Trump's Fostering the Future Together initiative brought leaders together in Manila for an event focused on child online protection, hosted by Philippine First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos. The event advanced Mrs. Trump's global leadership to empower children and keep them safe in the digital age.

Mrs. Araneta-Marcos co-hosted the event with the Philippines Child Protection Network. She welcomed visiting ASEAN First Spouses and about 150 leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector, including leading U.S. tech companies, such as Google, Intel, Meta, and Microsoft. A panel of child protection experts and a speaker from Intel shared practical ways to keep children safe online.

U.S. Ambassador Lee Lipton spoke about the strong partnership between the United States and the Philippines to protect children. He pointed to the U.S. Embassy's close work with Philippine law enforcement, prosecutors, and advocates to fight online crimes against children. He praised Mrs. Trump for turning partnership into action. Ambassador Lipton noted that in just one year she has united nearly 60 First Spouses and equivalent leaders so that no child is held back by geography or circumstance. He added that Mrs. Trump understands children deserve every opportunity to succeed and that their safety must always come first.

Mrs. Araneta-Marcos joined Fostering the Future Together in September, and this gathering reflects her commitment to children in the Philippines and throughout Southeast Asia. The United States applauds her leadership.

Through Fostering the Future Together, Mrs. Trump and her coalition partners are opening doors to education and technology, keeping children safe online, and preparing young people for the age of Super Intelligence (SI). First Lady Melania Trump's message to the gathering may be viewed here.