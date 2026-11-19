Sri Lanka's High Commissioner-Designate Presents Credentials To Kenya's Chief Of Protocol
The meeting was held with the State Department for Foreign Affairs of Kenya. According to Sri Lanka's High Commission in Nairobi, Luyali welcomed Fernando and wished him a successful tenure.
She expressed hope that relations between the two countries would continue to strengthen during his assignment.
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