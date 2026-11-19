MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's High Commissioner-designate to Kenya, Dhammika Fernando, presented a copy of his Letter of Credence to Kenya's Chief of Protocol, Severine Luyali, on 17 November 2026.

The meeting was held with the State Department for Foreign Affairs of Kenya. According to Sri Lanka's High Commission in Nairobi, Luyali welcomed Fernando and wished him a successful tenure.

She expressed hope that relations between the two countries would continue to strengthen during his assignment.