MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka has called for the preservation of the ceasefire in Gaza and its transformation into a permanent arrangement, while urging adequate humanitarian assistance to reach people in need.

Permanent Representative to the United Nations Jayantha Jayasuriya delivered the position at the General Assembly's Fourth Committee on 16 November 2026, according to Sri Lanka's Permanent Mission in New York.

His statement addressed the agenda item concerning Israeli practices affecting the human rights of Palestinians and other Arabs in occupied territories.

Jayasuriya described prolonged occupation, recurring conflict and forced displacement as experiences endured by generations of Palestinians. He characterised the October 2025 ceasefire agreement as providing some relief after two years of bloodshed in Gaza.

He also expressed concern about continuing military activities, further deaths and displacement, arguing that lasting peace remained elusive.

The statement called for the unimpeded delivery of adequate humanitarian assistance. Jayasuriya reaffirmed support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, highlighting its provision of essential assistance and services.

Sri Lanka reiterated its support for a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders, Palestine's full membership of the United Nations and the Palestinian people's right to self-determination.