MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lankan writers participated in the 67th SAARC-FOSWAL Literature Festival in New Delhi from 15 to 18 November 2026, where Kumara Hettiarachchi was among the recipients of a literature award.

The Foundation of SAARC Writers and Literature organised the four-day event under the theme 'Earth Is Our Only Home'. According to Sri Lanka's High Commission in New Delhi, more than 200 writers and literary personalities attended over 50 sessions.

The programme included poetry readings, literary conversations, fiction presentations and scholarly discussions. Participants came from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka, the High Commission reported.

Other Sri Lankan participants included Thameera Manju, Ruwan Watawala, Kumarasiri Hettiarachchi and Amarasiri Wickramaratne. Their participation was literary and individual rather than as members of a government delegation.

Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India, Mahishini Colonne, attended the inaugural session as Guest of Honour. Her address examined literature's role in helping societies understand identity, difference and experiences beyond their own.

Colonne reflected on how nationality, culture and language shape belonging. While recognising countries as political homes and sources of shared responsibility, she argued that identities should not become barriers to understanding.

She also distinguished technological connectivity from meaningful connection, and access to information from wisdom. Literature, she suggested, enables readers to encounter another person's perspective without surrendering their own identity.

Colonne paid tribute to FOSWAL founder president Ajeet Cour for creating opportunities for writers and literary traditions to meet. The festival's environmental theme encouraged participants to consider humanity's responsibilities towards the planet and future generations alongside their creative work.