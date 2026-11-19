Two New Delhi-Based Envoys Present Credentials To The President Of Sri Lanka
The presentation took place at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo. Xayavong is concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka while residing in New Delhi, according to Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry.
Sri Lanka's High Commission in New Delhi coordinated arrangements for the presentation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.
Xayavong will represent Laos in its diplomatic engagement with Sri Lanka from her base in the Indian capital.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment