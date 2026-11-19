MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Vithaya Xayavong, Ambassador of the Lao People's Democratic Republic to Sri Lanka, presented her Letters of Credence to President Anura Kumara Disanayaka on 17 November 2026.

The presentation took place at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo. Xayavong is concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka while residing in New Delhi, according to Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry.

Sri Lanka's High Commission in New Delhi coordinated arrangements for the presentation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

Xayavong will represent Laos in its diplomatic engagement with Sri Lanka from her base in the Indian capital.