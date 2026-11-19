MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Three Sri Lanka Navy sailors received lifesaving medals on 19 November 2026 for rescuing 69 civilians from a stranded passenger bus during Cyclone Ditwah in 2025, according to the Navy.

Fleet Chief Petty Officer SAEL Senavirathna, Leading Seaman BKA Prasad and Able Seaman STD Abeyrathna, attached to the Rapid Action Boat Squadron, were recognised for the rescue in the Kala Oya area.

The Navy reported that severe weather associated with the cyclone had trapped the passengers inside the bus. The sailors received the Commonwealth Lifesaving Service Medal and the Sri Lanka Lifesaving Hero Medal.

The presentation took place at the British High Commissioner's official residence in Colombo. The Royal Life Saving Society Commonwealth and the Sri Lanka Life Saving Association jointly organised the ceremony.

British High Commissioner Andrew Patrick and Australian High Commissioner Matthew Duckworth presented medals and certificates to the sailors.

Senior naval and coast guard officers attended alongside representatives of the Sri Lanka Life Saving Association. The ceremony recognised the sailors' actions during the earlier emergency.