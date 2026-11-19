Two New Delhi-Based Envoys Present Credentials To The President Of Sri Lanka
The ceremony took place at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo. Tukuhupwele is based in New Delhi and represents Namibia in Sri Lanka, according to Sri Lanka's High Commission in India.
The High Commission coordinated arrangements for the presentation with Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.
Tukuhupwele's appointment provides for Namibia's diplomatic representation in Sri Lanka through its New Delhi-based mission.
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