MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Namibia's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, retired Wing Commander Alex L. Tukuhupwele, presented his Letters of Credence to President Anura Kumara Disanayaka on 17 November 2026.

The ceremony took place at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo. Tukuhupwele is based in New Delhi and represents Namibia in Sri Lanka, according to Sri Lanka's High Commission in India.

The High Commission coordinated arrangements for the presentation with Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

Tukuhupwele's appointment provides for Namibia's diplomatic representation in Sri Lanka through its New Delhi-based mission.