Will Vs. Trust: Price Your State's Probate, Then Decide
|Portion of the estate
|Rate
|First $100,000
|4%
|Next $100,000
|3%
|Next $800,000
|2%
|Next $9,000,000
|1%
|Next $15,000,000
|0.5%
The detail that surprises people is the base. Section 10810 measures the estate by the appraised value of the property“without reference to encumbrances or other obligations on estate property.” Your mortgage doesn't shrink the fee.
Here's an illustration. Say the probate pile is a house appraised at $900,000 with a $500,000 mortgage, plus a $100,000 taxable brokerage account with no transfer-on-death beneficiary. The heirs' actual equity is $600,000. The statutory fee base is $1,000,000.
|Fee
|Amount
|Attorney (section 10810)
|$23,000
|Executor (section 10800)
|$23,000
|Total statutory fees
|$46,000
|As a share of the $600,000 equity
|about 7.7%
Add the court filing fee, which the self-help page lists as typically $435. If the executor is also an heir, the executor's share stays in the family, but the attorney's $23,000 doesn't. Either way, the heirs wait 9 to 18 months to sell or refinance the house.
Now compare that to what a funded trust costs you. Get a flat-fee quote from an estate attorney in your state for a revocable trust, a will, and retitling the house. If the quote is, say, $3,000 (an assumption for this example, not a typical price), the trust pays for itself many times over in this California case. In a state with a low-cost probate process and a generous small-estate limit, the same $3,000 might buy you very little.
|Your probate pile
|What it usually means
|Fits your state's small-estate shortcut
|A will plus up-to-date beneficiary forms is likely enough
|Above the shortcut, in a state with percentage-based fees or a slow court
|A trust likely pays for itself; get the quote
|Above the shortcut, in a state with a simple, low-cost process
|Compare the attorney's trust quote to a local probate estimate before deciding
Probate math is the main test, but three other reasons can tip it.
Incapacity. A will does nothing while you're alive. A revocable living trust can let someone you choose manage the assets in it if you can't. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's guide for trustees describes a trust's role as giving a trustee“legal authority to make decisions about her money or property in the trust if she cannot make decisions herself.” A successor trustee“acts only if a trustee can no longer fulfill that role.”
Time. Nine to 18 months is a long time for a surviving family to wait on a house they need to sell, rent or refinance.
Bank coverage, as a side benefit. If you hold large cash balances, trust accounts get their own FDIC coverage rules. Per the FDIC, since April 1, 2024, a trust owner's deposits at an insured bank are covered for $250,000 for each eligible beneficiary, up to $1,250,000 per owner. That's not a reason to set up a trust on its own, but it's useful to know if you do.The trust only works if you fund it
The most common way a trust fails is paperwork. The CFPB guide is blunt:“A living trust is ineffective unless Rose puts her money or property into it,” and the trustee“has authority only over property actually transferred to the revocable living trust.”
That means retitling the house deed and any taxable brokerage or bank accounts into the trust's name. Anything you leave out sits in the probate pile, where it passes under your will (or your state's default rules) and may need the same probate you set up the trust to avoid. Retirement accounts and life insurance keep passing by their beneficiary forms, so review those at the same time rather than assuming the trust covers them.Your next step List what you own and mark each asset as“beneficiary, joint or TOD” or“probate pile.” Find your state's small-estate limit on the state court's self-help site, and note whether it's gross or net and whether real estate qualifies. If the pile is over the limit, estimate the probate cost using your state's fee rules (or ask a local probate attorney for a typical range) and the time it takes. Get a flat-fee trust quote that includes retitling the house, and compare the two numbers. Whatever you choose, update every beneficiary form. They decide who gets those accounts, whatever the will says. Sources Judicial Branch of California, Self-Help Guide, When formal probate may not be needed Judicial Branch of California, Self-Help Guide, Small estate affidavit to transfer personal property Judicial Branch of California, Self-Help Guide, Overview of formal probate Judicial Council of California, Form DE-300, Maximum Values for Small Estate Set-Aside and Disposition of Estates Without Administration (rev. April 28, 2025) California Probate Code section 10810, Compensation of attorney for the personal representative, and section 10800 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Managing Someone Else's Money: Help for trustees under a revocable living trust Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Your Insured Deposits Thousandaire Editorial Team
The Thousandaire Editorial Team creates practical, evidence-based personal finance content for people building real wealth. We break down investing, retirement, taxes, real estate, and other wealth-building decisions with clear explanations, real numbers, and no hype
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