(MENAFN- Thousandaire) > The pitch for a living trust usually arrives as a seminar invite or a line in a year-end checklist:“avoid probate.” The pitch against it is just as short:“you're not rich enough to need a trust.” Both skip the part that decides it, which is what probate would cost your heirs in your state, on the assets that would actually go through it. That number can be close to zero. It can also be tens of thousands of dollars. Here's how to find yours. Step 1: Most of your money may already skip probate Start by sorting what you own into two piles: assets that pass directly to someone when you die, and assets that would pass under your will. California's court self-help center lays out the first pile in its guide to when formal probate may not be needed. If you're named as a beneficiary,“you should be able to transfer the property to yourself without going to probate court.” Its examples of property with named beneficiaries include bank or retirement accounts, life insurance proceeds, pensions, annuities, and property in a living trust. Joint tenancy works too (“the surviving owner gets the property”), and so does anything set up to“transfer on death.” So your 401(k), IRA, life insurance and any payable-on-death bank accounts follow the beneficiary form, not the will. (Our guide to whether the beneficiary form or the will controls covers why that form matters so much.) Before you price a trust, list what's left over. For many wealth-stage households, that leftover pile is mostly one thing: the house. Step 2: Check your state's shortcut for small estates Your state may let heirs settle a small estate with a simpler procedure. California is a useful example because its numbers are written down plainly. The Judicial Council's form DE-300 sets the limits for anyone who died on or after April 1, 2025: $208,850. Heirs can collect personal property with an affidavit, without formal probate, if the gross value of the person's real and personal property in California is at or under this amount (after excluding property that passes outside probate). $750,000. A simplified court petition is available for a primary residence with a gross value up to this amount. Two details make these limits tighter than they look. First, California measures them by gross value. The court self-help page tells heirs not to subtract“the debts or mortgages of the person who died.” Second, the affidavit can't be used“to transfer real property (like a house, building, or land),” and heirs have to wait at least 40 days after the death to start it. In practice, the affidavit can't move a house at all, and the house's value still counts toward the $208,850 limit. Whether the house fits the $750,000 residence petition depends on its gross value, not your equity. DE-300 says these limits next adjust on April 1, 2028. If you live elsewhere, find your state's equivalent (search your state court's self-help site for“small estate affidavit”), and note whether its limit is gross or net and whether it covers real estate. Step 3: Put a price on probate for what's left If the leftover pile doesn't fit a shortcut, the next question is what formal probate costs and how long it takes. In California, the court's formal probate overview says“the entire process typically takes 9 to 18 months and can sometimes take even longer,” and that the fees to administer an estate“are generally set by law as a percentage of the total value of the estate.” Those percentages are in the Probate Code. Section 10810 sets the fee for the attorney for the personal representative, and section 10800 sets the same schedule for the personal representative (the executor):

Portion of the estate Rate First $100,000 4% Next $100,000 3% Next $800,000 2% Next $9,000,000 1% Next $15,000,000 0.5%

The detail that surprises people is the base. Section 10810 measures the estate by the appraised value of the property“without reference to encumbrances or other obligations on estate property.” Your mortgage doesn't shrink the fee.

Here's an illustration. Say the probate pile is a house appraised at $900,000 with a $500,000 mortgage, plus a $100,000 taxable brokerage account with no transfer-on-death beneficiary. The heirs' actual equity is $600,000. The statutory fee base is $1,000,000.

Fee Amount Attorney (section 10810) $23,000 Executor (section 10800) $23,000 Total statutory fees $46,000 As a share of the $600,000 equity about 7.7%

Add the court filing fee, which the self-help page lists as typically $435. If the executor is also an heir, the executor's share stays in the family, but the attorney's $23,000 doesn't. Either way, the heirs wait 9 to 18 months to sell or refinance the house.

Now compare that to what a funded trust costs you. Get a flat-fee quote from an estate attorney in your state for a revocable trust, a will, and retitling the house. If the quote is, say, $3,000 (an assumption for this example, not a typical price), the trust pays for itself many times over in this California case. In a state with a low-cost probate process and a generous small-estate limit, the same $3,000 might buy you very little.

Your probate pile What it usually means Fits your state's small-estate shortcut A will plus up-to-date beneficiary forms is likely enough Above the shortcut, in a state with percentage-based fees or a slow court A trust likely pays for itself; get the quote Above the shortcut, in a state with a simple, low-cost process Compare the attorney's trust quote to a local probate estimate before deciding

The reasons to want a trust that aren't about probate fees

Probate math is the main test, but three other reasons can tip it.

Incapacity. A will does nothing while you're alive. A revocable living trust can let someone you choose manage the assets in it if you can't. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's guide for trustees describes a trust's role as giving a trustee“legal authority to make decisions about her money or property in the trust if she cannot make decisions herself.” A successor trustee“acts only if a trustee can no longer fulfill that role.”

Time. Nine to 18 months is a long time for a surviving family to wait on a house they need to sell, rent or refinance.

Bank coverage, as a side benefit. If you hold large cash balances, trust accounts get their own FDIC coverage rules. Per the FDIC, since April 1, 2024, a trust owner's deposits at an insured bank are covered for $250,000 for each eligible beneficiary, up to $1,250,000 per owner. That's not a reason to set up a trust on its own, but it's useful to know if you do.

The trust only works if you fund it

The most common way a trust fails is paperwork. The CFPB guide is blunt:“A living trust is ineffective unless Rose puts her money or property into it,” and the trustee“has authority only over property actually transferred to the revocable living trust.”

That means retitling the house deed and any taxable brokerage or bank accounts into the trust's name. Anything you leave out sits in the probate pile, where it passes under your will (or your state's default rules) and may need the same probate you set up the trust to avoid. Retirement accounts and life insurance keep passing by their beneficiary forms, so review those at the same time rather than assuming the trust covers them.

Your next stepand mark each asset as“beneficiary, joint or TOD” or“probate pile.”on the state court's self-help site, and note whether it's gross or net and whether real estate qualifies.estimate the probate cost using your state's fee rules (or ask a local probate attorney for a typical range) and the time it takes.that includes retitling the house, and compare the two numbers.update every beneficiary form. They decide who gets those accounts, whatever the will says. Sources Judicial Branch of California, Self-Help Guide, When formal probate may not be needed Judicial Branch of California, Self-Help Guide, Small estate affidavit to transfer personal property Judicial Branch of California, Self-Help Guide, Overview of formal probate Judicial Council of California, Form DE-300, Maximum Values for Small Estate Set-Aside and Disposition of Estates Without Administration (rev. April 28, 2025) California Probate Code section 10810, Compensation of attorney for the personal representative, and section 10800 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Managing Someone Else's Money: Help for trustees under a revocable living trust Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Your Insured Deposits Thousandaire Editorial Team

The Thousandaire Editorial Team creates practical, evidence-based personal finance content for people building real wealth. We break down investing, retirement, taxes, real estate, and other wealth-building decisions with clear explanations, real numbers, and no hype