MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pixalate's OpenEPG DBTM module adds the show, channel, genre, and content rating to CTV bid requests inline on AWS RTB Fabric, covering 770,000+ U.S. streaming TV shows across 17,900+ FAST and linear channels, with single-digit latency and zero engineering and infrastructure overhead

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a global ad fraud and privacy compliance platform, today announced OpenEPG DBTM 1.0 as a pre-bid enrichment module with Amazon Web Services (AWS), on AWS RTB Fabric, the AWS service for running real-time bidding (RTB) workloads with AdTech partners over an optimized, private network.

DSPs, SSPs, and exchanges can now add the show and channel being watched to CTV bid requests on their RTB Fabric links, with just the Bundle ID and zero publisher opt-in required, so the show is known before anyone bids.

As of November 2026, Pixalate's OpenEPG DBTM maps:



770,000+ streaming TV shows, including Live Sports

17,900+ FAST and linear channels

7,322 apps spanning 24 genres 8 platforms (Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Tizen, LG webOS, Apple tvOS, Android TV, Android, and iOS)

The module resolves each request against current program schedules as it crosses the link.

It is one of Pixalate's 21 launch modules on RTB Fabric, which span pre-bid IVT blocking, privacy compliance, and supply chain risk.

OpenEPG DB 1.0 Module: Use cases



Show-level transparency on Programmatic CTV: With just a bundle ID look up (no publisher partnerships needed)

Sell by show: Package CTV inventory by show, genre, and channel, even inside aggregator apps such as Tubi, Samsung TV Plus, and The Roku Channel.

Bid by show: Target or exclude CTV inventory by show, genre, and content rating before bidding.

Show data travels with the request: Buyers get the show, genre, content rating, and channel with each request.

No engineering required: Enable the module on existing links. CTV Content verification

“Buyers want to know which show their ad will run in, and most CTV bid requests don't say. OpenEPG DBTM on AWS RTB Fabric puts the show and channel in the bid request itself without any engineering or infrastructure overhead” said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate.

“We're excited to collaborate with Pixalate. AWS RTB Fabric was purpose-built for cutting-edge real-time bidding use cases like these, delivering single-digit millisecond latency over a private network at up to 80% savings compared to standard cloud networking costs. AWS RTB Fabric Modules available through AWS Marketplace let customers bring partner intelligence like Pixalate's directly into that environment, running inline with single-digit latency,” said Sergio Serra, Product Leader, AWS.

How It Works

The module matches each CTV bid request's app and channel signals against OpenEPG DBTM and current program schedules, then adds the show, channel, genre, and content rating before the request reaches the buyer. Requests with no match pass through unchanged. Learn more here.

Availability

Pixalate's OpenEPG DBTM 1.0 module is available today through AWS Marketplace as part of Pixalate's IVT Blocking, Bid Enrichment & CTV Show-Level Intelligence modules, for DSPs, SSPs, and exchanges with an active AWS RTB Fabric link.

Contact Pixalate to learn more.

Pixalate at AWS re:Invent 2026

Pixalate CEO Jalal Nasir and CTO Amin Bandeali will present the module with AWS at AWS re:Invent 2026 in Las Vegas November 30–December 4. Schedule time to speak with Pixalate at the event to learn more.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012 and recognized by UNICEF as a "key innovator" for children's online privacy, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

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Disclaimer

The content of this press release reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied. The OpenEPG DBTM module reflects Pixalate's opinion of the program most likely airing, based on open-exchange signals and public EPG data, makes no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of any resolution, and uses show, channel, and app names for identification only, implying no affiliation or endorsement. Pixalate's full disclaimer can be found here.