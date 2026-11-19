MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 20 (IANS) Even as Padmaja Venugopal, the daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister K. Karunakaran, prepares to formally seek readmission to Congress after quitting the BJP, her possible return has triggered strong opposition from within the party.

Prominent new generation Congress leader and television debater Dr Jinto John has questioned her political loyalty, asking the party's leadership not to rush into welcoming her back. Jinto said the Congress party was not an organisation that should provide an easy return for those who enjoyed positions in the party, left it for greener pastures and later sought to come back when political fortunes changed.

He recalled Padmaja's remarks during the 2024 Lok Sabha election when her brother K. Muraleedharan contested from Thrissur against the BJP's Suresh Gopi.

Padmaja had then reportedly said that the brother-sister relationship existed only at home, and not during elections.

Muraleedharan eventually finished third in the contest, losing the seat to Suresh Gopi, while Padmaja had joined the BJP shortly before the election.

Jinto said Padmaja had left the Congress, alleging humiliation and neglect despite having been given several positions, including the KTDC chairperson's post, and opportunities to contest Lok Sabha and two Assembly elections.

He also pointed out that she had criticised Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, the party high command and the Congress leadership after her departure.

He argued that ordinary Congress workers had spent years fighting on the streets during the party's decade in opposition and that their sacrifices should not be overlooked while considering the return of leaders who had abandoned the organisation.

Jinto also questioned whether Padmaja had brought any grassroots support with her when she joined the BJP, adding that the Congress should insist on political clarity and genuine remorse before considering her return.

Meanwhile, Padmaja is preparing to write to the KPCC leadership formally seeking readmission.

She has already telephoned KPCC president Sunny Joseph and thanked him for publicly welcoming her back.

Padmaja announced her decision to quit the BJP on Thursday.

Sunny Joseph had indicated that she would be welcome in Congress.

However, the party is expected to take a decision only after discussions within its leadership, amid signs that her proposed return may not be without opposition from sections of the Congress rank and file.

Jinto urged the leadership not to treat Congress as a refuge for political opportunists, saying the feelings and self-respect of ordinary party workers must also be considered.