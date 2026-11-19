MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) Walmart's 2026 Thanksgiving meal basket normally costs approximately $35 for 10 people, but eligible pickup and delivery customers may qualify for an additional $10 discount. cottonbro studio/Pexels

Feeding 10 people Thanksgiving dinner for just $25 sounds almost too good to be true, especially when the cost of groceries continues to squeeze household budgets. But Walmart shoppers may actually be able to pull it off this holiday season, thanks to a discount that can bring the retailer's Thanksgiving meal basket down to just $2.50 per person. There's one important detail, though: Walmart's regular advertised price is $35, not $25. Getting the extra $10 off requires an eligible pickup or delivery order and the right promotional code. Before you start planning your holiday menu around that bargain, here's what you need to know about the offer, what's included, and why your final checkout total might be higher than expected.

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Walmart introduced its 2026 Holiday Meal Baske on October 28, advertising enough food to serve 10 people for approximately $35. That works out to $3.50 per person before any additional discounts, taxes, or applicable service fees. The retailer says this year's assortment contains 26 items, an 18% increase over the previous year's basket. Walmart also reports that the same collection of products costs 12% less than it did a year earlier. The standard $35 offer is available through December 24, 2026, although prices, quantities, and availability can vary by location.

The additional savings come from Walmart's promotional discounts for customers using its pickup and delivery services. As USA TODAY reported on November 1, eligible new customers can receive $10 off their first three qualifying orders of at least $35. Entering the promotional code TRIPLE10 at checkout could reduce the $35 Thanksgiving basket to approximately $25 before any additional charges. The promotion isn't automatically applied simply because you purchase Thanksgiving groceries. You must qualify for the offer, meet its minimum purchase requirement, and successfully apply the code before completing the transaction.

Shoppers who have already used Walmart pickup or delivery shouldn't assume they're automatically excluded from additional savings. USA TODAY reported that registered customers who have placed one or two previous pickup or delivery orders may qualify for a $10 discount using the code DOUBLE10. That offer also requires a qualifying order of at least $35. However, customers who have used the services more frequently shouldn't assume either promotional code will work for their accounts. The safest approach is to sign in, review any applicable offer terms, and confirm the discount appears in the order summary before paying.

Walmart's 2026 assortment includes a Butterball turkey, Stove Top stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner rolls, and ingredients for several traditional side dishes. Shoppers also receive products for green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, corn casserole, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie with whipped topping. The basket combines national brands with Walmart's Great Value products, rather than relying entirely on store-brand groceries. Among the additions this year are JIFFY corn muffin mix, mini marshmallows, and sweet potatoes. The full assortment is designed to provide a complete holiday meal, although shoppers still need to prepare the dishes themselves.

One detail buried in Walmart's pricing disclosures could make a difference at checkout. The advertised basket price assumes an average Butterball turkey weighing 13.5 pounds at 97 cents per pound. Walmart also bases its sweet potato estimate on approximately 3.2 pounds at 88 cents per pound. Because these items are sold by weight, the exact total can change depending on the products selected for your order. A larger turkey, different substitutions, or unavailable items could push the basket above the advertised $35 starting point.

A $10 promotional discount doesn't necessarily mean you'll pay exactly $25 out of pocket. Walmart's official basket disclosure states that additional pickup or delivery fees ranging from $0 to $19.95 may apply, depending on the order and fulfillment option. That means a qualifying basket reduced to $25 could still cost more once applicable charges are included. Walmart also advertises a separate free Express Delivery promotion through November 30 using the code THANKFUL, subject to its own eligibility requirements. Don't assume multiple promotional codes can be combined, and always check the final total before placing your order.

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The $35 basket promotion also comes with geographic restrictions that shoppers should understand. Walmart's official terms exclude Alaska, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and Puerto Rico from the advertised basket pricing. Customers in those locations shouldn't assume they can purchase the identical assortment at the national promotional price. Even in participating states, individual store inventory and product substitutions may affect the final cost. Entering your ZIP code on Walmart's website can help determine what's available locally before you begin planning the meal.

One appealing feature of the holiday meal promotion is that Walmart doesn't require a paid membership to purchase the standard basket. The retailer says customers can shop for the assortment in stores or add it to an online cart through its Holiday Savings Basket pag. There are also no special quantity limits on purchasing the basket, although product availability remains a factor. However, the extra $10 discount is tied to qualifying pickup or delivery orders rather than ordinary in-store purchases. That distinction matters for shoppers who prefer to walk into a store and pay at the register.

Walmart isn't the only retailer competing for budget-conscious Thanksgiving shoppers this year. Good Morning Americ reported that Target is offering a $30 Thanksgiving meal for six, while Aldi has promoted a $39 meal for 10. Amazon has also advertised a $25 holiday meal, although its assortment is designed to serve fewer people than Walmart's. These offers differ in serving sizes, ingredients, brand selections, and shopping requirements, making the headline price only one part of the comparison. Before choosing a retailer, calculate the actual cost per person and consider whether the included foods match what your family plans to eat.

The easiest way to lose a promotional saving is to assume it will appear automatically at checkout. Start by signing into your Walmart account, selecting your store, and adding the holiday basket to your cart. If you're eligible, enter TRIPLE10 or DOUBLE10 in the promotional code field and verify that the $10 reduction appears. Check whether your order still meets the minimum purchase amount and whether substitutions or service charges have changed the total. If the code doesn't apply, review the offer terms rather than completing an order at a price you weren't expecting.

Walmart's Thanksgiving meal promotion offers a potentially valuable way to feed a large family without spending a fortune. The regular basket costs approximately $35 for 10 people, and eligible shoppers may be able to reduce that amount to $25 using a qualifying pickup or delivery discount. However, minimum order requirements, customer eligibility, geographic exclusions, variable-weight groceries, and possible fees can affect the final price. The smartest strategy is to build your cart early, verify the promotional code, and compare the checkout total with other local grocery offers.

Would you serve Walmart's Thanksgiving meal basket to your family, or do you think you could put together a better holiday dinner for $25?

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