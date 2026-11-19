MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) After a successful Diwali festive season, traders across the country are now gearing up for the upcoming wedding season, expecting business worth Rs 6 lakh crore from approximately 5.2 lakh weddings nationwide, according to the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).

The wedding season will begin on November 21 with Devuthani Ekadashi and Tulsi Vivah. In Delhi-NCR, around five lakh weddings are expected to generate business worth nearly Rs one lakh crore, the traders' body said.

The festive season began on October 11 with the commencement of Navratri, bringing increased commercial activity across the country. Following encouraging business during the Diwali festivities, traders are now looking forward to the wedding season, which is expected to provide another significant boost to the economy.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said approximately 5.2 lakh weddings are expected to take place across the country during the upcoming season, generating an estimated business of Rs six lakh crore. In Delhi-NCR alone, around five lakh weddings are expected to contribute nearly Rs one lakh crore to the economy.

Goyal, along with CTI General Secretary Gurmeet Arora, said consumer purchasing patterns had undergone significant changes following GST rate reductions and the relief provided to consumers. People are increasingly showing a preference for Indian products over imported alternatives, they added.

The traders' body said its 'Vocal for Local Weddings' campaign had helped reduce the presence of imported products, particularly Chinese lighting equipment, artificial decorations and gift accessories. Traditional artisans, jewellers and textile manufacturers are consequently receiving substantial orders.

The wedding season is also expected to generate business opportunities for decorators, caterers, florists, artists, transport operators and hospitality service providers. Several micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), particularly those engaged in textiles, jewellery, handicrafts, packaging and logistics, are also expected to benefit from increased demand.

According to CTI General Secretary Ramesh Ahuja and Vice President Rahul Adlakha, wedding-related expenditure is broadly divided between goods and services.

Among goods, clothing, sarees, lehengas and other apparel account for around 10 per cent of expenditure, while jewellery contributes 15 per cent. Electronics, electrical appliances and consumer durables account for five per cent, while dry fruits, sweets and snacks make up another five per cent. Groceries and vegetables account for five per cent, gift items for four per cent and other goods for six per cent.

On the services front, banquet halls, hotels and wedding venues account for five per cent of expenditure. Event management contributes three per cent, while tent decoration and catering services account for 10 per cent each. Flower decoration accounts for four per cent, transportation and cab services for three per cent, and photography and videography for two per cent.

Orchestras and music arrangements contribute another three per cent, while lighting and sound services account for three per cent. Other services make up the remaining seven per cent.

After a gap of nearly four months, wedding celebrations are set to resume across Delhi and the country from November 21. Devuthani Ekadashi, which coincides with Tulsi Vivah, is considered an auspicious occasion for the commencement of marriages and other religious ceremonies.

According to religious beliefs, Lord Vishnu entered a period of Yog Nidra after Devshayani Ekadashi on July 24. During this period, weddings and several other auspicious ceremonies were traditionally suspended. With Lord Vishnu awakening on Devuthani Ekadashi on November 21, the period considered favourable for marriages and other auspicious activities will begin again.

According to Acharya Ashish Shastri, there will be no auspicious marriage dates from December 13, 2026, to January 14, 2027, due to Malmas. Wedding ceremonies will resume from January 15, 2027, with auspicious dates available until June 28.

Thereafter, the wedding season will once again come to a four-month halt following the setting of Venus and Devshayani Ekadashi on July 13, 2027.

The important wedding dates identified for the coming months are November 21, 24, 25 and 26; December 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 11 and 12; January 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31; February 2, 9, 10, 11, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28; March 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 18, 19, 20 and 21; April 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30; May 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19; and June 5, 9, 10, 11, 20, 21, 23, 26, 27 and 28.