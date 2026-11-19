MENAFN - IANS) Perth, Nov 20 (IANS) Former South Africa fast bowler Fanie de Villiers has called ex-Australia opener Usman Khawaja as the 'biggest traitor' he has seen in the game, citing him reviving the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. Khawaja's memoir, Sabr, has claimed the 'whole team' knew of the plot to alter the ball in Cape Town Africa eight years ago.

“I want to go on the record and say I think Khawaja is probably the biggest traitor that I've ever seen... over my last 40, 50 years of watching the game. He's broken every single code of conduct that one can think of.

“He's sold out his fellow players... this is not about right or wrong. The wrong has already been handled. It's already been part of Australian cricket, and it's sad that it happened. But this guy has brought everything to the fore again.

“He's brought Australian cricket in disrepute all over again, breaking down of friendships, the code of conduct that one has within the team, he's done everything wrong one can think of,” de Villiers, who bowled South Africa to a famous Test win at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1994 with match figures of 10-123, said to Perth's 91.3 SportFM.

The outburst comes after David Warner, Chadd Sayers and Bancroft publicly backed Khawaja's version of events over the past fortnight. Current Test captain Pat Cummins, however, denied that he knew anything about the plan in a press conference in Sydney.

But the reigniting of revelations has prompted calls for Cummins to step down as Australia's Test captain, while others want a fresh investigation into the episode. Bancroft's 4,497-word account in The West Australian, published earlier this week, has done the most damage to the claim that not everyone was aware of the plan.

Bancroft, one of three players handed heavy sanctions in 2018, contradicted Cummins' claims that he knew nothing of the ball-tampering plot in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town. He also admitted he 'took the bullet for everybody' and was 'never completely honest about what happened,' adding that going public had lifted a burden he had carried alone for years.