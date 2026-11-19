MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran is carrying out maintenance work and other measures to ensure the stable production and processing of natural gas in the Parsian Operational Zone.

According to Iran's Ministry of Petroleum, this was announced by Abdol Rasoul Dehghan, Deputy Head of Operations for the Parsian Operational Zone.

"In the Parsian Operational Zone, gas extracted from 42 wells across the Homa and Shanol gas fields is transported to a separation and processing center. At this facility, water and gas condensate are removed from the rich gas, after which the gas is sent to the Parsian Gas Processing Plant," he said.

Dehghan noted that the Homa gas field has 23 wells, while the Shanol gas field has 19. Gas produced from these fields is transported to the separation center through 24-inch pipelines stretching 22 kilometers and 26-inch pipelines stretching 44 kilometers. From the center, liquids are transported to the Parsian Gas Processing Plant through a 6-inch pipeline, while gas is delivered through a 36-inch pipeline.

Dehghan also identified the Tabnak gas field as another field located within the Parsian Operational Zone. Its current daily production stands at approximately 34 million cubic meters. At the field's separator processing center, water and liquids are separated from the gas, after which dry gas and natural gas liquids are transported separately to the Parsian processing plant.

He emphasized that the timely completion of maintenance work in the Parsian Operational Zone has helped ensure the smooth operation of gas production and processing activities.

According to Trend 's calculations based on data from Iran's Ministry of Petroleum, total daily gas production from the four fields in the Parsian Operational Zone - Tabnak, Homa, Shanol, and Varavi - amounts to 65 million cubic meters. A total of 102 wells are used to extract gas from these four fields. Following preliminary processing, the extracted gas is transported through pipelines to the Parsian Gas Processing Plant.