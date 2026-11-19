MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At 11:30 a.m. on November 14, 2026, the 7th LD International Coffee Masters Competition, held as part of the 7th China Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair, staged a landmark human-versus-robot challenge for the global coffee industry. A leading human barista and coffee champion took on COFE+, the seventh-generation fully intelligent robotic barista developed by Shanghai Hi-Dolphin. The head-to-head contest was conducted openly, recorded throughout, and witnessed by attendees.









The result challenged long-held assumptions across the industry: for the first time, a human coffee champion was narrowly outperformed by a coffee robot. Under the competition's professional judging standards, COFE+'s seventh-generation robotic barista surpassed the human champion in three key performance measures: serving speed, precision, and consistency.

The event may come to be remembered as a defining moment in the global beverage industry-a“ChatGPT moment” for coffee. It signals a shift away from a business model built primarily on manual barista skills and toward a new era of standardized, precision-driven, robot-enabled“lean-store” operations. It also marks a significant milestone in the development of robotic beverage services worldwide.









A Clear Lead in Speed: COFE+ Outpaces the Human Coffee Champion

The competition applied a consistent timing standard. The clock started when an order was placed and stopped when the finished drink was handed to the judges. The measured service time therefore covered the entire customer experience-from order placement and cup collection to preparation, completion, and handover-not merely the time spent making the coffee. Every result was timed to the second, and the contest was recorded to ensure traceability and verifiability.

The results for five popular coffee drinks were as follows:

1. Espresso: COFE+ - 30 seconds | Human champion - 32 seconds

2. Cappuccino: COFE+ - 36 seconds | Human champion - 40 seconds

3. Classic latte: COFE+ - 43 seconds | Human champion - 48 seconds

4. Swan-design latte art: COFE+ - 70 seconds | Human champion - 88 seconds. The human champion took 18 seconds longer.

5. 3D-printed portrait latte featuring Audrey Hepburn: COFE+ - 68 seconds | Human champion - 78 seconds. The human champion took 10 seconds longer.

The contest recorded a first for the coffee industry, with a robot outperforming a human champion. Across the five drinks, the human champion took an average of 57.2 seconds per cup, compared with 49.4 seconds for COFE+. The champion's average serving time was 1.16 times that of the robot. The gap widened further for more complex latte-art drinks: the human champion took 1.26 times as long as COFE+.

The more a preparation technique demands refined hand skills, patience, and concentration, the more apparent the limitations of manual production become. COFE+ demonstrated the combined advantages of AI-driven algorithms and precision robotic control, challenging the long-standing belief that human baristas are inherently faster and more skilled.









Precision and Consistency: A Challenge for Traditional Manual Preparation

Two fundamental measures of coffee quality are the precision of each drink's weight and the consistency of its taste and overall quality. Manual preparation is inevitably affected by variables such as a barista's physical condition, technique, fatigue, and state of mind. These factors can introduce variations that make consistent, large-scale standardization difficult for traditional coffee shops.

During the competition, each side prepared five lattes of the same type. The judges weighed the drinks on site, announced the results, and recorded the process in full. The measurements revealed a marked difference:

The five drinks prepared by the COFE+ seventh-generation robot weighed 232.5 g, 232.2 g, 233.3 g, 234.7 g, and 230.0 g, respectively. The standard deviation was just 1.72 g, indicating a tightly grouped set of results and a high level of consistency.

The five drinks prepared by the human coffee champion weighed 233.7 g, 232.1 g, 230.2 g, 246.2 g, and 225.9 g, respectively. Their standard deviation was 7.61 g, reflecting substantially greater variation.

The standard deviation for the human champion's drinks was 4.43 times that of the COFE+ seventh-generation robot. These measurements highlight the challenge of achieving repeatable precision and consistency through manual preparation. Variability in human performance can affect serving results, while COFE+ is designed to reproduce a consistent preparation process at scale.









A Turning Point: A New Milestone for the Global Coffee Industry

For decades, the coffee industry has operated on the assumption that while labor may be relatively affordable, the skills of an experienced master barista are scarce. Opening a coffee shop has traditionally meant recruiting experienced baristas, while mastering the craft can take years of training. As a result, business models, store operations, staff development, and pricing strategies have largely been built around skilled labor.

The 2026 Yiwu human-versus-robot challenge-one in which a human coffee champion took on a coffee robot-signals a potential turning point for the beverage industry. It points toward a new operating model in which traditional reliance on manual coffee preparation may give way to a new generation of“lean-store” concepts.

Speed: Robots can prepare drinks faster and deliver higher service efficiency.

Precision: Robots can deliver more consistent results with less variation, bringing repeatability to every cup.

Consistency: Robots do not experience fatigue and can maintain a steady level of output around the clock.

COFE+'s seventh-generation all-in-one robotic barista brings together a range of capabilities and technical assets. According to the company, it is the first and only platform in the world to have evolved through seven generations, supported by more than 100 global patents and 1,200 technical know-how assets. Its beverage portfolio covers eight major categories and more than 300 flavor options, with capabilities ranging from latte art and image printing to freshly ground coffee preparation. The system is designed for 24-hour unattended operation, a service life of up to 10 years, and a production capacity of 500,000 cups. The company also states that combined daily water, electricity, and network costs are below RMB 3; operations can be managed remotely; and the platform has been configured for deployment in 197 countries. These capabilities are intended to address longstanding challenges in the traditional coffee business, including high labor costs, difficulty replicating expert skills, inconsistent output, limited operating hours, low space efficiency, and pressure on profitability. Requiring no master barista, specialist store staff, on-site attendant, or bespoke store fit-out, a single unit is designed to function as a fully equipped professional coffee operation. It can be deployed in a range of settings, including trade shows, shopping districts, tourist attractions, transport hubs, upscale restaurants, and office buildings.









A Milestone for the Industry: COFE+ Is Redefining the Coffee Shop

From earlier limitations in speed, precision, menu variety, taste, and customer experience to a contest in which it outperformed a human coffee champion, COFE+'s seventh-generation system demonstrated its capabilities through a live competition, measured results, and a direct head-to-head challenge. The event showcased the potential of China-developed intelligent coffee robotics to reshape conventional coffee operations.

With the contest recorded throughout, publicly witnessed, and supported by verifiable data and results, the 2026 Yiwu Import Expo challenge stands as a notable milestone in the evolution of the global coffee industry.

The contest points to a new possibility: the performance ceiling of traditional coffee preparation can be challenged by COFE+'s seventh-generation all-in-one robotic barista. COFE+ robot-operated coffee concepts also have the potential to reshape the economics and operating models of the global coffee industry. A new era of lean, technology-enabled coffee operations is beginning to take shape.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Company: Shanghai Hi-Dolphin Robot Technology Co., Ltd. Contact Person: Rebeca Yan Website: Email:... Telephone: +86 131 6630 1290