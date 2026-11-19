MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pixalate's 4D (four-dimensional) IVT Blocking modules filter invalid traffic from CTV and mobile app bid requests inline on AWS RTB Fabric, before it reaches bidder fleets, so platforms stop spending compute on bid requests that were never worth processing

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a global ad fraud and privacy compliance platform, today announced pre-bid CTV and mobile app Invalid Traffic (IVT) modules with Amazon Web Services (AWS), on AWS RTB Fabric, the AWS service for running real-time bidding (RTB) workloads with AdTech partners over an optimized, private network.

DSPs, SSPs, and exchanges can now enable Pixalate modules on their RTB Fabric links to filter CTV and mobile app bid requests with GIVT and SIVT risks before those requests reach their bidder fleets.

Pixalate evaluates 17.5 million+ CTV apps, mobile apps, and websites for ad fraud and compliance risk across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, LG TV, Vizio, Apple App Store, Google Play Store, VIDAA, Titan OS, and more. The modules apply that data, along with Pixalate's IP address, device ID, and user agent data, to each bid request on a customer's RTB Fabric link.

Pixalate's 10 pre-bid IVT blocking modules are part of its 21 launch modules on AWS RTB Fabric, which also include OpenEPG DBTM show-level enrichment for CTV and modules spanning ad fraud, privacy compliance, and supply chain risk.

Pixalate's CTV and Mobile Ad Fraud (IVT) Modules on AWS RTB Fabric



Infrastructure level fraud: fraudulent IP addresses incl IPv4 and IPV6 addresses.

Ad seller level fraud: Unauthorized sellers and domain spoofing

Publisher level fraud:



Apps with high historical GIVT and SIVT rates.



Unidentified or fraudulent CTV Bundle IDs.



Known dangerous or fraudulent mobile & CTV apps.

Apps delisted from app stores for IVT Device level fraud: Spoofed, sequential, or null device IDs and bot user agents.

Learn more about Pixalate's modules here.

Benefits for DSPs, SSPs, and Exchanges



No engineering required: Enable modules on existing links.

No caching or logging: No lists to cache or pipelines to maintain.

Lower infrastructure cost: Invalid traffic never reaches your servers.

No API call in the auction: Nothing added to your bid path.

Granular, whitebox blocking: Block the device, IP, or seller, not the app. Set your own risk tolerance: Adjust thresholds anytime.

“Platforms want fraud protection without handing their bid request data to another vendor. On AWS RTB Fabric, that data never leaves their environment, and blocking invalid traffic becomes the simplest, fastest, and cheapest it's ever been,” said Amin Bandeali, CTO of Pixalate.

“We're excited to collaborate with Pixalate. AWS RTB Fabric was purpose-built for cutting-edge real-time bidding use cases like these, delivering single-digit millisecond latency over a private network at up to 80% savings compared to standard cloud networking costs. AWS RTB Fabric Modules available through AWS Marketplace let customers bring partner intelligence like Pixalate's directly into that environment, running inline with single-digit latency,” said Sergio Serra, Product Leader, AWS.

How It Works

Pixalate's modules check each bid request's app Bundle ID, seller, IP address, device ID, and user agent against Pixalate data on the RTB Fabric link. Requests that match a list or meet the customer's risk threshold are filtered before they reach the responder, and the rest pass through unchanged. Learn more here.

Availability

Pixalate's CTV and mobile IVT modules are available today through AWS Marketplace as part of Pixalate's IVT Blocking, Bid Enrichment & CTV Show-Level Intelligence modules, for DSPs, SSPs, and exchanges with an active AWS RTB Fabric link.

Contact Pixalate to learn more.

Pixalate at AWS re:Invent 2026

Pixalate CEO Jalal Nasir and CTO Amin Bandeali will present the modules with AWS at AWS re:Invent 2026 in Las Vegas November 30–December 4. Schedule time to speak with Pixalate at the event to learn more.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012 and recognized by UNICEF as a "key innovator" for children's online privacy, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

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Disclaimer

The content of this press release reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity in the time period studied. Pixalate's RTB Fabric modules filter bid requests based on Pixalate's data as of each dataset's most recent refresh, and a filtered request is not a finding that any app, device, or seller engaged in fraud. Pixalate's full disclaimer can be found here.

Per the MRC, "'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes." Also per the MRC, "'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”