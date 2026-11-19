Luvme Hair: Thoughtful Gift Picks & 60% Off 2Nd Item
NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luvme Hair Thoughtful Gifts Picks
Customers who purchase two eligible items from Luvme Hair's Thoughtful Gifts Picks page can receive 60% off the lower-priced item by using promo code
Promotion Details:
- Discount: 60% off the second item.
- Promo Code: 2026LUVME.
- Eligible Products: Items featured on the Thoughtful Gifts Picks page only.
- Discount Calculation: The 60% discount applies to the lower-priced of the two eligible items.
Thoughtful Gifts for Every Occasion
Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all gift selection, Luvme organizes its recommendations around different lifestyles and occasions.
For Work: Polished and ProfessionalFor women who appreciate refined everyday styling, sleek straight wigs
For Dates and Special Occasions: Elegant and Glamorous
For date nights, holiday parties, and celebrations, loose waves, highlighted styles, and voluminous curls
For Everyday Life: Comfortable and Versatile
For casual routines, glueless wigs, short curly styles, and easy-to-wear designs offer convenient alternatives. These selections are suited to customers who value practical styling without giving up their preferred look.Customers can explore more inspiration through Luvme's guide to matching wigs with outfits and occasions
A Little Something for Yourself
Holiday gifting can also include a personal treat. Luvme's Thoughtful Gifts Picks features Quick & Easy, Fresh, and Classic selections for customers looking to refresh their own hairstyles.
The page also includes complementary hair care essentials, such as shampoo and conditioner sets, hair oils, wig caps, and styling tools, offering additional choices for completing a thoughtful gift.
Make Holiday Gifting More Rewarding
Customers can explore all featured styles and eligible accessories through Luvme's Thoughtful Gifts Picks collection.
With 60% off the second eligible item using code 2026LUVME, Luvme Hair brings together personalized gift inspiration and added savings, making it easier to prepare for the upcoming Christmas and New Year season.
About Luvme Hair
Luvme Hair offers human hair wigs and hair solutions across a range of textures, lengths, colors, and constructions, with a focus on natural-looking results, thoughtful craftsmanship, and versatile styling for different lifestyles.
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