MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court tendering an unconditional apology over a controversial social media post targeting the Chief Justice of India and seeking closure of the contempt proceedings initiated against it.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph, also State Electricity Minister in the affidavit, said the party deeply regretted the post and had tendered an unconditional apology.

He assured the court that adequate caution would be exercised in all future social media communications.

The affidavit also detailed corrective measures introduced by the party to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

The KPCC said it had made a two-tier approval system mandatory for all future social media posts and restricted the number of administrators handling its social media accounts.

The party urged the Supreme Court to accept its apology and close the proceedings, stating that steps had been taken to ensure greater responsibility and caution in its online communications.

The affidavit was filed on behalf of the KPCC by its counsel.

Meanwhile, the controversy has triggered a fresh legal move seeking to bring political parties under a formal code of conduct governing their statements on the judiciary.

A new petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, making Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the KPCC respondents.

The petitioner has sought measures to prevent political parties from targeting judges and exerting pressure to influence judicial proceedings or seek the withdrawal of judicial responsibilities.

The petition, filed by an advocate, has sought the formulation of a code of conduct for political parties and its enforcement through the Election Commission.

It has also sought an interim direction for the removal of controversial social media posts relating to the judiciary.

The petitioner argued that political parties should be restrained from making statements that could undermine the independence of the judiciary or create pressure on judges in the discharge of their duties.

The fresh petition comes against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the KPCC's social media post and the subsequent contempt proceedings in the Supreme Court.