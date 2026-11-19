MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 20 (IANS) South Korea's bourse operator on Friday activated a sell-side sidecar for the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) as the stock index plunged.

Programme trading for the KOSPI-listed shares was suspended for five minutes from 11:54 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange (KRX), reports Yonhap news agency.

The KOSPI surrendered 233.2 points, or 4.54 percent, to 4,904.69 as of 11:55 a.m.

The index came under downward pressure as Anthropic's solid market debut failed to ease concerns over whether heavy investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure will generate returns.

A sell-side sidecar is triggered when the KOSPI 200 Futures Index falls 5 percent or more for at least one minute.

Seoul shares extended losses as investors remain concerned over whether heavy investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure will generate returns.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.19 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite declined 2.25 percent.

Institutions and foreigners sold a net 443.61 billion won (US$331 million) and 760.54 billion won worth of stocks, respectively. Individuals bought a net 1.01 trillion won.

Investors are awaiting further evidence that the AI boom will ultimately generate sustainable returns large enough to justify the industry's massive borrowings.

Anthropic shares soared 17 percent above their initial public offering (IPO) price of $83 to close at $97.17 on Thursday (U.S. time) on Wall Street.

But the biggest IPO ever was not enough to alleviate woes over the AI sector and its related segment.

In Seoul, technology stocks led the decline. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 6.09 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix declined 5.75 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor dropped 4.3 percent, and defence giant Hanwha Aerospace Industries shed 1.9 percent.

Among gainers, leading budget carrier Jeju Air rose 5.14 percent and Hanjin KAL, the parent firm of Korean Air, jumped 11.1 percent.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,338.30 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 4.2 won from the previous session's close.

-IANS

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