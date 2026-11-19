MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (IANS) More than three lakh people have been evacuated to safer places in vulnerable areas across Odisha as the landfall process of the cyclonic storm 'Akvan' began on Friday morning.

The state government has taken all necessary precautionary measures to achieve the 'zero casualties' target through close coordination among the state administration, district administrations and concerned departments of the Central government.

Briefing the media after a high-level review meeting late Thursday night, Chief Minister Majhi expressed confidence that the government's 'Zero casualty' target would certainly be achieved with the blessings of Lord Jagannath. He stated that extensive preparedness and response measures have been taken in 20 districts of the state to deal with the cyclone.

“More than three lakh people have so far been evacuated to safer places. Besides, 4,170 pregnant women have been shifted to safe locations, of whom 1,317 have given birth to babies,” said CM Majhi.

He further told the media that a total of 9,341 cyclone shelters have been kept ready across the state, of which 2,623 have been made operational. As many as 418 rescue teams have been deployed for quick response at the ground level. These include 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 216 Fire Services teams and 128 tree-cutting teams of the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC). Another 28 teams of the Fire Services Department have also been kept on standby.

Besides, arrangements have been made for 17 satellite phones, Cell on Wheels (CoW) units and telecom backup facilities to ensure uninterrupted communication during the cyclone.

“A total of 941 landslide-prone villages in six districts have been identified through the Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC). These districts are Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput. Arrangements have been made to evacuate people from these villages to safer places. Most of the people evacuated to safer places in Kandhamal and Gajapati districts belong to landslide-prone areas,” the CM added.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister spoke to the Puri Collector over the phone and enquired about the situation and preparedness in the district. He advised the Collector to pay special attention to the safety of the Habishyalis. The Chief Minister said 47 trains had been cancelled, while the timings of 28 trains had been changed. The Coast Guard and the Rail Coordination Cell are on alert for emergency rescue operations.

CM Majhi said all departments are on alert and fully prepared, with the safety of the people of the state being accorded the highest priority.