MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 20 (IANS) Six serving US House members joined Jain community leaders and Indian diplomats for a Diwali celebration on Capitol Hill, as organisers highlighted the election of two Jain Americans to the next Congress.

The gathering, held at the Rayburn House Office Building on Tuesday, November 17, drew more than 100 Jain Americans from across the country, according to the Federation of Jain Associations in North America (JAINA). Organisers described it as the inaugural Congressional Jain Diwali celebration.

The event commemorated Bhagwan Mahavir's Nirvaan Kalyanak, marking the attainment of moksha, or spiritual liberation, by Jainism's 24th Tirthankara.

Representatives Grace Meng, Judy Chu, Shri Thanedar, Tom Suozzi, Suhas Subramanyam and James Walkinshaw attended, JAINA said. Meng chairs the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, while Chu is its chair emerita.

Congressman-elect Amish Shah also attended. JAINA highlighted the election of Shah from Arizona's first district and Pia Dandiya from Florida's 22nd district as a milestone for Jain American political representation. Both are listed as members-elect by the House New Democrat Coalition.

Other guests included Virginia State Senator Kannan Srinivasan, Washington, D.C., Shadow Senator Ankit Jain and Namgya C. Khampa, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy, the organisers said. A statement from US Senator Chris Van Hollen was read at the event.

“Tuesday evening was more than a celebration of Diwali. It was a powerful affirmation that the Jain American community and our timeless values have an important place in America's national story,” JAINA President Atul Shah said.

“For generations, Jain Americans have contributed to this country through service, entrepreneurship, education, medicine, and philanthropy,” he said.

The programme included prayers, cultural performances and ceremonial lamp-lighting, according to JAINA. It highlighted ahimsa, or nonviolence, anekantavada, which recognises multiple perspectives, and the principles of compassion and peaceful coexistence.

Dr. Sushil Jain, chairman of Jain International Trade Organization USA and a retired US Navy captain, expressed hope that the gathering would encourage younger Jain Americans to enter public service.

“As someone who has proudly served this country, it was especially meaningful to witness our faith and heritage celebrated in the United States Congress,” he said in the release.

“We hope this inaugural gathering will inspire greater civic participation, public service, and leadership among future generations of Jain Americans.”

Former JAINA presidents Bindesh Shah, Haresh Shah, Manoj Dharamsi and Sushil Jain were among those present, the organisation said.

Founded in 1981, JAINA says it represents more than 70 Jain centres and an estimated 200,000 Jains across the United States and Canada.