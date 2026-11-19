MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) American pop-rock band OneRepublic took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as they celebrated 16 years of their hit song 'Good Life'.

Sharing a throwback tribute to the track on Instagram, the band called the milestone“so 2010 coded”, taking everyone back to the era when the song became an anthem for feel-good moments and youthful nostalgia.

“This is so 2010 coded... happy 16 years of 'Good Life',” the caption read.

"Good Life" is taken from their second studio album, Waking Up in 2009. The song was written by group members Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, and Eddie Fisher along with group associate Noel Zancanella.

The song was released on November 19, 2010, as the album's third single in the United States, and as its overall fourth single. Its popularity was increased by its use in various films, television series and advertisements.

The single was a commercial success, peaking at number 8 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and eventually being certified six-times platinum, as well as reaching the top twenty of other music charts across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The song has sold over 3 million copies in the US as of January 2014.

A remix of the song, featuring American rapper B.o.B, was released to radio stations in June 2011.

OneRepublic consists of Ryan Tedder, Zach Filkins, Drew Brown, Brent Kutzle, Eddie Fisher and Brian Willett. In late 2003, after OneRepublic played shows throughout the Los Angeles area, several record labels approached the band with interest, but the band signed with Velvet Hammer, an imprint of Columbia Records.

They recorded their first album with producer Greg Wells during the summer and fall of 2005 at his studio, Rocket Carousel, in Culver City, California, USA.

In 2007, under Mosley Music Group, OneRepublic released their debut album, Dreaming Out Loud on November 20, 2007 and debuted at number 14 in the US with first week sales of 75,000.

Its lead single, "Apologize", was remixed by the label's founder Timbaland, becoming a huge international success, reaching number one in sixteen countries and subsequently earning them a Grammy Award nomination.

The second single, "Stop and Stare", mirrored its predecessor's success. The album was later certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The band's second album, Waking Up, produced the singles "All the Right Moves", "Secrets", "Marchin On", and "Good Life".