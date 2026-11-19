Rising Domestic Cell Capacity to Reshape Indian Solar Manufacturing

India's solar manufacturing sector is heading towards a major shift as fresh domestic cell capacity is expected to ease supply shortages and reduce the premium earned by manufacturers using locally produced cells, putting pressure on profitability, according to a report by YES Securities. The report said the industry was moving from a module-led expansion phase to one where owning cell manufacturing capacity would increasingly determine profitability. It expects a large wave of cell supply from the second half of FY27, while forward prices for domestic content requirement (DCR) modules have already started declining.

"With a large cell supply wave due from H2FY27 and forward DCR prices already moving lower, we believe the sector is entering a phase where execution, integration and balance-sheet strength will separate the winners," the report said. YES Securities estimates that the industry's cell capacity could reach around 124 gigawatts by FY27, against expected demand of nearly 60 gigawatts. The report noted that forward contracts already reflected the expected correction, with FY28 DCR module prices for independent power producers estimated at around Rs 20 per watt peak (Wp).

The difference in profitability between manufacturers is already significant. Cell-integrated companies reported an aggregate EBITDA margin of around 31 per cent in the second quarter of FY27. This compared with 17.6 per cent for partly integrated players and 7.7 per cent for module-only manufacturers. The report said India's module manufacturing capacity stood at around 204.9 GW as of September 2026, while cell capacity was only 57.1 GW. Cell production lines operated at 81-99 per cent utilisation in the second quarter, compared with 44-68 per cent for module lines.

However, the report cautioned that the sector also faces demand-side challenges. New renewable energy awards fell to 14.7 GW in FY26 from 40.6 GW in FY25, while 40-45 GW of awarded capacity was yet to secure power purchase agreements. Solar power curtailment also reached 8,133 gigawatt-hours during April-June 2026. The report said the construction pipeline of over 150 GW could support demand through FY28, but weaker fresh project awards could affect volumes in FY29 and FY30. It also highlighted that US trade duties have made exports from India uneconomical, increasing the importance of domestic demand and manufacturing capacity located in the US.“Exports from India to the US have become uneconomic following AD/CVD duties of ~249%,” the report said. The report added that the timely commissioning of new cell facilities, their utilisation and the ability to manage costs will determine which manufacturers can sustain margins as domestic supply expands.