BJP Criticises Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on Indian Democracy Abroad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Prakash Reddy on Friday criticised the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his remarks on the Indian economy and electoral process during his interaction with students at Columbia University in the United States, alleging that questioning India's electoral and democratic processes on foreign soil was against the country's interests. Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Reddy accused the Congress leader of repeatedly questioning the electoral process and democratic institutions of the country while addressing audiences abroad.

"Rahul Gandhi is criticising the electoral process in this country and is also questioning the democratic process of this country on foreign soil," Reddy told ANI. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi had deliberately raised questions about the election process during his interaction with students in the US and claimed to possess evidence to support his allegations. Elaborating on his criticism, the BJP spokesperson referred to Gandhi's interaction with students in America on Thursday, alleging that the Congress leader had used the platform to raise doubts about the credibility of India's electoral process.

"Yesterday, while addressing the students in America, he deliberately questioned the election process and claimed that he has evidence," Reddy said. Reddy further questioned Gandhi's decision to raise such issues while speaking outside India and maintained that his remarks were not in the country's interest. "This is against the interest of this country," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, a political slugfest erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the state of Indian democracy and the economy during his two-day visit to the United States. While the BJP accused Gandhi of insulting the nation and spreading "anti-India propaganda" on foreign soil, Congress leaders rallied behind him, asserting that the Opposition would continue contesting elections to expose alleged electoral irregularities.

Speaking at an event titled 'The Iran War & India's Role in the World' at the University of Chicago in conversation with political science professor Robert Pape, Gandhi stated that the Opposition would not boycott elections despite alleged discrepancies in the electoral system.“What happens to all the opposition workers if we tell them, 'Okay, don't contest elections'? If we say that we are not going to contest elections, we end Indian democracy that very minute. And we do not want to end the structure of Indian democracy,” Gandhi said.

He said the opposition would continue to highlight alleged discrepancies in the electoral system and take the issue to the people until they realised that the system had been“fully demolished”.“Our strategy is to expose what is going on and take the meeting...until the people of India realise that the system has been fully demolished. But we do not want to break the electoral structure. Because once the opposition says that we are not going to fight elections, in the minds of the Indian people, that process becomes illegitimate. We do not want that. We are purposely not taking that step, and we are confident,” Gandhi said.

"The Election Commission itself is now giving us information from inside. So it is only a question of time before that structure collapses. Senior people in the Election Commission are now saying, 'Look, we cannot do this anymore.' So it has been a long journey," he added.

Asserting that the opposition would not accept“a non-democratic India”, Gandhi said that the opposition parties were determined to restore people's ability to express themselves without fear.“We are fighting that battle, and I am quite happy to say that we are winning that battle. It is only a question of time before those structures begin to give way. We are not ready to accept a non-democratic India. And it is not just the Congress party. It is the vast majority of Indians. We are going to ensure that our biggest strength, the ability of our people to express themselves without fear, is revived once again and remains our biggest strength,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi said that even after he obtained what he considered proof of irregularities and presented it to senior Congress leaders, they advised him against making such allegations publicly. "Even when I got the proof and demonstrated it to our political leaders in the Congress party, they said to me, 'Please don't say this.' For us, Indian democracy is sacred. For me, even to say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100, 200 or 300 per cent proof," he said. A day earlier, at Columbia University in New York, Gandhi had claimed that India was "sitting on an economic disaster," pointing to what he described as "massive" unemployment and deep-rooted issues in the education system.